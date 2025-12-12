Junior Group Accounting Analyst - Global Electrolux Talent Program
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Job Role
All financial information within the Electrolux Group is consolidated and reported by the Group Accounting & Reporting (GA&R) team, based in Stockholm. The team is responsible for preparing the Group's consolidated accounts and producing annual and quarterly reports, in close collaboration with Group Business Control (GBC) and Investor Relations (IR). GA&R also manages the financial reporting and consolidation systems, including AARO and Workiva. In this role, you will work closely with an experienced and dedicated team, where collaboration and a positive mindset are key.
Key Operational Responsibilities
Supporting system-related activities for AARO (financial reporting and consolidation) and Workiva (external report production).
Managing user administration tasks such as adding, removing, or updating users and user rights.
Providing user support on reporting processes and requirements (excluding IT-related issues).
Preparing reporting systems by setting up periods, forms, and reporting packages.
Participating in the production of quarterly and annual external reports, including:
Transferring data from AARO to Workiva.
Checking and verifying comparative financial information.
Updating numerical data and text sections in Workiva.
Proofreading and parallel reading of English and Swedish versions.
Providing support to the Annual Report Project Manager during the reporting cycle.
Candidate Requirements
We are looking for a motivated and detail-oriented individual with a Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business Administration, or Accounting. You have a genuine interest in learning from Group Accounting & Reporting and are eager to develop your skills in a global finance environment.
Fluency in Swedish is a must and strong English communication skills (both written and spoken) are essential. A keen eye for detail, curiosity to understand complex financial processes, and a collaborative attitude will help you thrive in this role.
What You'll Gain from the Program:
• Experience working at our Global HQ in a multicultural, international environment.
• Learn and grow with a like-minded community both professionally and personally.
• Gross salary of 29,700 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
