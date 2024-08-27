Junior Geophysicist
2024-08-27
Junior Geophysicist - apply your theoretical knowledge in practise!
We are searching for Junior Geophysicists to an office-based trainee position in Gothenburg.We welcome applicants who are interested in starting a career in the field of marine surveying.
About us
Clinton Marine Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction and more.Today we are getting closer to 90 dedicated team members offering customised solutions to our clients.
Scope of work
In the role as Junior Geophysicist at Clinton, you will be part of a trainee program together with Geophysicists and Senior Geophysicists. By working side by side in projects, you will be mentored through work processes and get hands-on knowledge and experience. Together with more experienced personnel, youwill be involved inmonitoring incoming data from the vessels andprocess data. The role also includes interpretations and support colleagues in report writing.
You will receive training from your team members and Geophysical Manager to apply your knowledge in ongoing projects.
At Clinton, all data processing is office-based, no offshore work is applicable for this position.
Who we are looking for
We are reaching out to you who is currently at the end of your geoscience studies or just finished. No previous work experience is required.
You are a fast learner and a team player with a flexible mindset. Others would describe you as someone who is interested in developing new ideas and takes initiative to make sure to get things done. You enjoy working both independently as well as in a team. The role suits someone who is used to work their way around a computer environment, have skills in data management and is good at learning new software quickly.
Requirements:
Is studying, or has graduated, abachelor's program in Geoscience or related scientific/technical are
Professional proficiency level in English (organizational language)
Available to work from the Gothenburg office
EU citizenship
Merits (not mandatory):
Previous experience in geophysical processing software
GIS or QGIS
Swedish on a professional level is preferable but not a requirement
Location: Our office at Frihamnen 16B Gothenburg, Sweden
Working time:Fixed-term position with possibility to extension, 16-40 hours/week.
Our offers to you
At Clinton you become part of an experienced team who have fun together and build on each other's ideas. You will be working close with more experienced colleagues and learn from them while contributing to ongoing projects.
Our recruitment process
The recruitment process consists of several evaluation steps to ensure a qualitative process. First a phone interview for us to learn more about your ambitions and for you to get to know Clinton and our offers better, followed by online tests and a competence-based interview with the department manager. The aim of the process is for you to learn about the content of the role and for us to evaluate if you have the right profile for the position. You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page: https://career.clinton.se/pages/our-recruitment-process-cms
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
The application will be open until the 30th of September 2024.
Candidate selection is ongoing, please hand in your application as soon as possible.
We are looking forward reading your application!
