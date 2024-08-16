Junior Gameplay Programmer
2024-08-16
We are Pigs Will Fly Studios!
We are a new indie studio in Jönköping with big ambitions and a true passion for games. We are working on an exciting new game based on an exclusive IP and are now looking for new employees to join our team. As the studio is newly started, you have a unique opportunity to become part of the core team, to shape the company and really make your mark. Together we are brave, creative and ambitious. And we have fun!
The role
Pigs Will Fly is seeking a Junior Gameplay Programmer to join our development team.
As a Gameplay Programmer at Pigs Will Fly you will collaborate with the other programmers as well as with members of different crafts within the project. You are to implement game systems and game mechanics, in the Unreal 5 development ecosystem, using both blueprints and C++.
As part of the team you will have the opportunity to apply a broad skill set. You will work with a wide range of tasks including: NPC and enemy AI, player weapons and abilities, player locomotion, world interaction, objectives, and UI implementations. While experience in all areas of gameplay programming is not a requirement for this role, the ability to be flexible and open to working in each area is important, and an existing specialization is a plus.
As a team we are going to work with an agile structure and mindset, where every member is part of the creative process, so being able to effectively communicate and provide and receive feedback is essential.
What you'll do
Develop new game systems and mechanics with UE5 and C++
Produce clean, modular and maintainable code.
Solve challenging problems both on your own and as a part of the team
Maintain game performance and stability
Selflessly share knowledge with colleagues
Actively engage and suggest improvements on the way we work
Required qualifications
At least 2 years of experience in developing video games as a programmer
Experience using the Unreal 5 development ecosystem and C++
Experience working closely with animators and/or game designers
A good understanding of game mechanics and game feel
A passion for games
Excellent knowledge of Swedish and English, both written and spoken
As a person - you are proactive, flexible and organized, you enjoy collaborating with others and also know how to give and receive constructive feedback
Bonus qualifications
Higher education / Bachelor's Degree in Game Development or equivalent
Experience developing games for multiple platforms
Shipped at least 1 AA game
Having your own released games or side projects
Knowledge of agile workflows and kanban
What we offer
Hands-on production environment with an emphasis on singleplayer games
Early adoption of new technology, allowing for plenty of room for personal growth and learning new skills
Occupational pension
Health benefits
An office located in a truly unique building in central Jönköping
A friendly and inclusive work place centered around fun and creativity
Application details
We are following the policy of office first. However, a hybrid work model is also in the works to make it possible for people to work some days each week from home, and also to make commuting to Jönköping easier from other cities in the region.
During the recruitment process, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. We look forward to review applications and will be interviewing candidates continuously until the position has been filled.
Location: Jönköping (Primarily on-site)
Start: ASAP 2024
Location: Jönköping (Primarily on-site)

Start: ASAP 2024

Form of Employment: We offer you a permanent full-time position, which starts with a probationary period.
