Junior Functional Developer within the automotive
2024-11-03
Did you recently graduated with a Master in Mechatronic or Mobility Engineering? Our client is now looking for a Functional Developer.By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as a Functional Developerwithin the automotive industry
In the role wou will be part of a software development team that is developer-heavy but also very active in testing-especially HIL andSILtesting in trucks. You will work with functional development meaning requirement breakdown, software design, documentation, implementation, testing and verification. You will specialize in technical domain (Vehicle, HMI, Combustion, Engine After treatment, Electro mobility, Powertrain control, Control Theory, Mechatronic, Diagnostics) in which features are developed.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our customer located in Gothenburg.
You will be coached by a mentor in the team and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career with a master in mechatronic or mobility engineering
Familiar withcontrol theory, vehicle dynamics and signal processing skills
Interest in mathematical modeling seen as a benefit. MATLAB will be used as the primary development environment
Experience of motion control system
Fluent in English
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Normanat johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent matches tech talents of the future with exciting jobs at some of Sweden's top companies. Together with our customers, we give our consultants a terrific start to their professional careers through tailored training and support. Nexer Tech Talent was founded in 2014 and is present throughout Sweden with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Today we have 30 employees internally and approx. 350 consultants. Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees in 14 countries who for more than 35 years have helped our customers stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Ersättning
