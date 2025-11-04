Junior fullstack utvecklare
2025-11-04
About the role
We are looking for an engaged and curious Fullstack Developer Intern / Junior Developer to join our growing tech team in Stockholm. The role is perfect for a technically skilled student or recent graduate with a passion for web development, IoT, and innovative digital solutions.
You will work with modern technologies such as React, Next.js, Node.js, TypeScript, AWS, and Docker, and contribute to the development of scalable web and mobile applications. With us, you'll have the opportunity to grow alongside experienced mentors and participate in projects that make a real difference.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain web-based platforms using Next.js, React, and TypeScript
Participate in designing and implementing backend solutions with Node.js, PostgreSQL, and REST APIs
Work with DevOps, containerization (Docker), and cloud solutions (AWS, Firebase)
Collaborate with team members to build user-friendly interfaces and secure, scalable applications
Contribute to improving the development process and automating workflows
Take part in projects related to IoT systems and real-time data management
We believe you have
Ongoing or recently completed studies in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
Experience in both frontend and backend development - preferably with React, Next.js, and Node.js
Basic knowledge of Docker, AWS, Firebase, or DevOps practices
An interest in IoT, mobile development (Flutter), and machine learning
A solution-oriented and collaborative mindset
Fluency in English (C1 level)
Tech environment
Languages: Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Java, Dart, PHP, SQL
Frontend: React, Next.js, Flutter, Tailwind CSS, Bootstrap
Backend & Cloud: Node.js, AWS, Firebase, Docker, REST APIs
Databases: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL
Tools: Git, Figma, Postman, Docker, MQTT
Why join us?
With us, you'll be part of an innovative team that is passionate about developing technology that impacts everyday life. We offer an inspiring environment where you can learn new technologies, take part in exciting projects, and grow your career from day one.
If you want to develop in a creative, fast-paced, and inclusive tech environment in Stockholm - we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
E-post: hr@mivo.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mivo Technology AB
(org.nr 556864-3349)
Ruddammsvägen 49 (visa karta
)
114 19 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9588955