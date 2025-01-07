Junior Embedded Software Engineer
Beijer Electronics AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-01-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beijer Electronics AB i Malmö
Passionate about embedded systems? Join our diverse team at Beijer Electronics to develop cutting-edge HMI software and grow your skills in an inclusive, collaborative environment!
At Beijer Electronics, we believe in the power of people and technology.
Our skilled, experienced, and passionate team empowers customers and partners to overcome challenges with best-in-class, user-friendly solutions. By combining cutting-edge software, hardware, and services, we help our customers optimize processes, achieve their goals, and gain a competitive edge in today's digital world.
The opportunity
Are you passionate about embedded systems and eager to develop top-notch software? We're looking for a motivated Junior Software Engineer to join our Embedded team and make a meaningful impact on our HMI solutions.
In this role, you'll work on low-level software development that powers our HMI offerings. Your responsibilities will span device drivers, configuring operating systems, developing production tooling, and building interfaces for our application software. With a focus on close-to-hardware development, you'll play a key role in ensuring our solutions meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
Problem-solving will be at the core of your work, and you'll need the curiosity and drive to explore new technical areas. Strong communication skills will also be essential, as you'll collaborate with a variety of stakeholders across the company.
The successful applicant
We're looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative, inclusive, and open environment. Our diverse embedded software team values curiosity and teamwork, creating a supportive atmosphere where we grow and succeed together. If you're eager to learn and willing to embrace new challenges, you'll find plenty of opportunities to develop your skills and advance within the company.
While we'd love for you to bring a wealth of knowledge, adaptability and a willingness to learn are even more important to us than being a specialist in any one area.
Core expertise:
Experience in C/C++ programming.
Knowledge of operating system development.
Interest in low-level development and reasonable hardware skills.
Fluent English communication skills.
Bonus points for:
Development experience with Windows or Windows Embedded OS.
Familiarity with automation and control systems.
Are you up for the challenge?
Don't wait, submit your application sooner rather than later.
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Beijer Electronics is a multinational, cross-industry innovator that connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Our offer includes operator communication, automation solutions, digitalization, display solutions and support. As experts in user-friendly software, hardware and services for the Industrial Internet of Things, we empower our customers to meet their challenges through leading-edge solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beijer Electronics AB
(org.nr 556701-4328)
Stora Varvsgatan 13A (visa karta
)
201 24 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Beijer Electronics Products AB Jobbnummer
9088983