Junior Designer Womenswear
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-05
Job Description
As Junior Designer for ARKET womenswear you will be part of a creative environment and collection team, with a main focus on creating the best offer for our target customer. Based on the visual goal you will contribute to the range for your departments, supporting the Senior Designer in planning and developing the products and assortment. You are responsible for participating in fitting sessions, design related tasks relating to sample handling and creating flat sketches is a big part the job.
We offer a work environment where culture and values play a big part in everything we do. We have a flexible attitude and value an entrepreneurial spirit. We want every employee to take ownership of ARKET's success and believe that a fun working place generates great business results.
Qualifications
You who have a strong drive and thrives taking on much responsibility, are able to make quick decisions and contribute with new fresh ideas and assist to make it happen! You have a global mindset, are able to analyse the surrounding world and trends, conclude and foresee current and high fashion which comes natural to you. We value organisational skills, you can plan, structure and prioritize your work to achieve the goals. You are business and salesmanship -minded, always with the ARKET customer in focus. You are a prestigeless, positive person who likes and believes in teamwork and is passionat about this role!
You have a minimum BA in design and 2yrs experience as a Junior Designer.
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent position starting as soon as possible with placement in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV in English latest 16th of December. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here. Så ansöker du
