Junior Designer Womens Underwear
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2025-01-28
Job Description
Step into the world of women's fashion as a Junior Designer! You'll assist our Product Designer with technical sketching, creating artworks, and designing women's underwear across multiple product categories. Your role includes participating in fittings and managing the design aspects of sample follow-ups. Collaborate with our global team to develop collections sold worldwide through H&M's omni channels. This role demands high energy, creativity, and a fresh perspective.
This is an amazing opportunity to develop your design skills with a global team in a high-energy, fast-paced environment. You'll have the chance to bring your unique perspective to our collections and grow in a dynamic setting. This is a large range with many articles, so being a quick learner with good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes, is essential!
Qualifications
Education & Experience: BA/MA in Fashion/Textile Design or equivalent, with 1-2 years as a Junior Designer/Assistant.
Skills: Proficient in Illustrator; 3D CLO experience is a plus. Strong attention to detail, material knowledge, and experience with specs and technical files.
Passion & Aesthetic: Genuine passion for women's fashion and trends, with a delicate, feminine, and romantic & clean design aesthetic.
Attributes: Strong communication and teamwork skills, highly organized, adaptable, and a quick learner. Fluent in English (Swedish not required).
Additional Information
This position is based in Stockholm, to start in March 2024. You will report to the department Assortment Designer.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by including CV by 8th February and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
For internal candidates: please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Please know that if you are currently permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H & M here. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
STOCKHOLM
