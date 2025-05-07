Junior Designer Womens Underwear
2025-05-07
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Step into the world of women's fashion as a Junior Designer! You'll assist our Product Designer with technical sketching, creating artworks, and designing women's underwear across multiple product categories. Your role includes participating in fittings and managing the design aspects of sample follow-ups. Collaborate with our global team to develop collections sold worldwide through H&M's omni channels. This role demands high energy, creativity, and a fresh perspective.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
This is an amazing opportunity to develop your design skills with a global team in a high-energy, fast-paced environment. You'll have the chance to bring your unique perspective to our collections and grow in a dynamic setting. This is a large range with many articles, so being a quick learner with good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes, is essential!
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
Education & Experience: BA/MA in Fashion/Textile Design or equivalent, with 1-2 years as a Junior Designer/Assistant.
Skills: Proficient in Illustrator; 3D CLO experience is a plus. Strong attention to detail, material knowledge, and experience with specs and technical files.
And people who are:
Passion & Aesthetic: Genuine passion for women's fashion and trends, with a delicate, feminine, and romantic & clean design aesthetic.
Attributes: Strong communication and teamwork skills, highly organized, adaptable, and a quick learner. Fluent in English (Swedish not required).
WHO WE ARE
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
This position is based in Stockholm. You will report to the department Assortment Designer.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by 20th of May including CV by and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
For internal candidates: please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Please know that if you are currently permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
