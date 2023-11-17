Junior Designer to H&M Kids Collection Essentials
Company Description
Are you a Junior Designer who has a great passion for the Kidswear customer? Do you enjoy working in high tempo and with different types of products on a daily basis in a team with a supportive and positive team spirit. Then this role might be for you!
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day. Good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes are essential.
Job Description
As a Junior Designer in the kids department you will be responsible for assisting our Senior Designer working together with the wider team. This role will be working across girls and boys basics tops & bottoms from ages 2 to 14 years old. You will work with different and new material qualities with a sustainable focus. The role involves, but is not limited to, varying administrative tasks, flat sketching, working in CLO3D and assisting with fittings. You will be working closely with product development and involved in developing collections sold worldwide in all H&M markets for the Kidswear customer. We have high ambitions and a great team spirit!
Qualifications
This is a great opportunity to work within a team to develop from your current individual design level, whilst learning from our global team. We are looking for someone with a true passion for the Kids customer and essential products. You are positive, energetic, creative and playful with a great eye for upcoming fashion trends for these customer groups. You will contribute with updated fashion insights with your fresh ideas, energy, creativity and global perspective. High pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day! Teamwork and ability to prioritize is very important as well as to work independently and to be capable of fast decision making.
We are looking for you who are/have:
A BA or MA degree in Textile/Fashion Design
Ca 1-2 years' work experience as a Junior Designer/design assistant
Have strong and fast pace knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
CLO 3D work experience is meriting
A true passion for and understanding of our H&M Kids customer
Passion for fashion, its current and future trends
A strong customer focus and love to work with commercial fashion
Strong communication skills and flexibility
A team player who thrives working in a diverse setting where you contribute with your perspectives
Like a fast-paced and ever-changing work environment with parallel tasks in an organized, structured manner
A very strong self-drive and can take own initiatives and work independently
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
If your design work experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English by 26th Nov 2023, including fashion design portfolio and CV. Please do NOT send any cover letter as we wish to mitigate any unintentional risk of a biased recruitment process. This is a full-time position working on site, in the office based in Stockholm, to start as soon as possible.
If you are a current employee please remember to speak with your manager when applying for a role.
We are looking forward to your application as soon as possible!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Så ansöker du
