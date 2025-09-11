Junior Designer
2025-09-11
Sellpy is searching for someone with a sharp eye and a genuine interest in design and new technologies.
We offer an agency-like way of working with an ever-present purpose - where every kerned heading, every thumb-stopper, and every prompt helps convince more people that the future of fashion is circular. Enough to make your grandma and future grandchildren equally proud.
You are a curious person with a portfolio that proves your skills. You understand typography and design fundamentals, and you're eager to learn more about generative AI. You are structured, easy to work with, and not afraid to roll up your sleeves in a fast-paced environment. You're comfortable taking on smaller projects yourself but also enjoy contributing to bigger productions alongside art directors and other creatives.
In short, you will
Design and adapt campaign assets to fit various formats and languages
Contribute to the ideation process
Create content for social media
Be part of and contribute to photo shoots
You need
At least 1 year of experience at an ad agency, design firm or relevant in-house department
Solid understanding of typography and visual design
Skills in retouch and basic photo editing
Experience with generative AI tools for imagery and footage
A portfolio that shows all of the above
We'd be impressed if you are
Skilled in motion design and video editing
Seasoned with tools like Midjourney, Runway and Nano Banana
Experienced in assisting at photo shoots
You'll get to
Be part of a young brand that's driving change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you'll get direction, energy, and the chance to work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis
Work closely with a creative director, two art directors, a copywriter, a motion designer, a designer, and a project manager, as well as with external production partners
Relax with 30 days of paid vacation
Use staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands
Thrive in a social and driven people culture
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We hope that you are based in the Stockholm area for you to attend campaign shoots and similar events.
Hybrid work
We work in a flexible hybrid setup, spending at least half of our time together in the office to keep ideas flowing and the team spirit strong
Form of employment: Full-time, temporary
Start: As agreed upon
