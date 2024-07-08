Junior Data Scientist
2024-07-08
About System Verification
System Verification is a premier company focused on enhancing quality by providing organizations with tools to improve the efficiency and reliability of their software development processes.
Job Description
System Verification is looking for a Junior Data Scientist to join our vibrant team. As a Junior Data Scientist, you will play a key role in our research efforts, concentrating on innovative large language models and their applications. You will work closely with our Research and Development (R&D) and Product teams to drive innovation and develop data-driven solutions that enhance our product offerings.
Essential Qualifications
Proficiency in Python for data analysis and machine learning.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication skills for effective interaction with cross-functional teams.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Eagerness to learn and stay current with the latest developments in data science and machine learning.
Strong attention to detail and a commitment to high-quality work.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics).
Desired Qualifications
Experience with natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (e.g., GPT-3, PaLM).
Familiarity with machine learning frameworks and libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn).
Basic knowledge of software development practices and code analysis.
Previous experience in data collection, cleaning, and preprocessing.
Ability to effectively visualize and present data using tools such as Matplotlib, Seaborn, or D3.
Knowledge of statistical analysis and hypothesis testing.
Good to Have
Experience with cloud computing platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud).
Exposure to big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., D3.js).
Previous involvement in R&D and integrating machine learning models into software products.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with the R&D and Product teams to research large language models and their applications.
Communicate findings and insights to cross-functional teams, including Sales, Marketing, and Software Development, in a clear and concise manner.
Gather information from various departments to understand company needs and data sources.
Explore new ways to integrate machine learning models and language models into our product to enhance its functionality and value.
Report insights to the CTO and the Lead Data Scientist to ensure alignment with company goals and objectives.
At System Verification, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment that promotes equal opportunities. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
If you are passionate about data science, eager to work on cutting-edge projects, and want to make a meaningful impact in the field of code quality, we would love to hear from you.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant qualifications and experiences to jonas.gyllenspetz@systemverification.com
. Please include "Junior Data Scientist Application - [Your Name]" in the email subject line.
Application deadline: 2024-07-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
(org.nr 556624-3852), https://systemverification.com
