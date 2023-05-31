Junior Controls Engineer
FlexLink AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos FlexLink AB i Göteborg
Are you an engineer in industrial automation looking for your next opportunity? Are you passionate to understand customer's needs and to transform it into solutions? This is the right opportunity and environment for you who has the ambition to rapidly grow as Controls Engineer and become experienced and self-sufficient, learning by doing.
The role
As a Controls Engineer you will do the Controls Design in customer projects globally in which material handling solutions and palletizing systems for industrial automation are delivered. This role will be part of an experienced and dedicated team where you will be able to learn, grow and build your career. You will be based at FlexLink's headquarters in Gothenburg.
Among other tasks, you will:
Maintain and develop customer relation through technical discussions in the project, customers can be external or internal
Be involved in electrical design and functionality, realized and delivered according to schedule and cost
Have close collaboration with Mechanical Engineers to reach the needed functionality and performance
Support and do conceptual design in quotation, pre-study phase, including cost-estimations
Realize new design and customize existing proven solutions in projects
Start-up and commission the systems in our workshops and at customer sites. Provide training, pass acceptances tests and hand-over the system.
Work in a global role with the opportunity to travel
This is you
We believe that you have a higher education in Industrial Automation Engineering (or equal) and are in the beginning of your career. If you have some experience of design, programming and commissioning of machines and systems it's a huge plus! Preferably, your previous experience contains knowledge in electrical design and PLC, servo-motions, HMI and/or robot programming.
Other qualifications are:
Fluent English in both writing and speech
Passion to create value for customers and a service minded attitude
Being a problem-solver
Great communication skills
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader in automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. FlexLink has about 1,200 employees and a turnover of 3 Billion SEK.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specializing in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Among other benefits, we offer:
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance
Flexible working hours
Remote working
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team! We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
Interviews will be held continuously. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. This is a permanent position, full-time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Eliza Erlandsson at eliza.erlandsson@flexlink.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site. External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position. ingengör Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flexlink AB
(org.nr 556240-8293)
Byfogdegatan 11 (visa karta
)
415 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7840837