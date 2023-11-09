Junior Buyer for a client in Gothenburg
2023-11-09
Our customer within the automotive industry is looking for a Junior Buyer.
In order to thrive in this position, it is crucial to establish partnerships and foster a collaborative environment to achieve common goals. By demonstrating honesty, integrity, and authenticity, you can build the confidence and trust of your colleagues. Additionally, your ability to consistently deliver results, especially in difficult situations, showcases your determination. Actively pursuing growth and challenges through both formal and informal avenues of development is also key.
As a Junior Buyer, your main responsibilities will be:
• Implementing and delivering purchasing strategies to meet the company's future technology and concept needs
• Managing and owning your supply base, ensuring that Volvo Cars has financially stable and competent suppliers that support sustainability
• Planning and executing supplier selections in line with agreed strategies, collaborating closely with the category team and stakeholders
• Ensuring that contracts are accurate, completed, and stored in a timely manner
• Meeting all purchasing deliveries before each program milestone
• Collaborating with the category team and stakeholders to ensure supplier capability, capacity, quality, and timely deliveries.
• Driving suppliers and internal stakeholders to optimize the business by identifying and implementing cost-saving opportunities in commercial, technical, and supply chain areas
• Proactively seeking ways to optimize the supply base while assessing and managing risks
Requirements:
• Bachelors' degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent
• Minimum 1 year of experience in a relevant Purchasing role within the automotive or manufacturing industry
• Experience in supplier management and contractual topics, with the ability to drive fact-based negotiations and discussions
• Enjoy working collaboratively in teams as well as independently driving work to completion
• Ability to structure work, manage complex projects, and handle multiple interfaces
• Confidence to act in an international environment and influence stakeholders
• Fluent in written and spoken English
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: 2023-12-04
End date: 2024-05-03
Deadline: 2023-11-16
Location: Gothenburg
CV:s in English
Contact person: +46 795855599
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
