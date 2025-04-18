Junior Buyer - Womenswear
2025-04-18
Job Description
As Junior Buyer for ARKET Womenswear, you actively support a Senior Buyer with daily tasks such as communication with our production offices, assortment planning, sample handling, placement and monitoring of orders, quantification of orders and wholesale administration. You take an active role in doing sales analysis, taking actions and follow-up. You will also be responsible for organizing fitting sessions. As Jr Buyer at ARKET you work in an environment where not every process and structure are set and flexibility, problem solving and a prestige less mindset will be important abilities to reach success.
Qualifications
Our ideal candidate has:
Business Acumen and Customer Focus: You have a strong understanding of business strategies and always prioritize the customer.
Passion for Fashion: You are enthusiastic about following and analyzing current trends and have a strong desire to develop the best products.
Material Knowledge: You possess basic knowledge of various materials and their properties.
Previous experience in:
Quantifying orders
Sales analysis and taking actions based on data
Order handling and logistics
Product development from concept to finished product
Working as a Junior buyer or buyer assistant in the H&M Group is advantageous
Multitasking and Initiative: You excel at managing multiple tasks simultaneously and are proactive in taking initiative and responsibility to drive projects forward.
Flexibility: Adapt to changing processes and structures.
Problem-solving: Tackle challenges effectively.
Organization skills: Manage your time and tasks efficiently.
Value-focused: Concentrate on activities that create value, even under pressure.
Team collaboration: Work well with others to achieve the best results.
Growth-oriented: Develop within the role and the brand.
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary contract based at our Head Office in Södermalm, Stockholm. Starting as soon as possible, until mid-January 2026.
Benefits
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this Sweden based colleagues also receive
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Communty with activities
Inclusion & Diversity
At ARKET we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive as possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world, therefore all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Ready to apply? Click on the I'M INTERESTED link where you can upload your CV securely. Once we have received your application, we will keep you updated regularly about the status of your application so please look out for our email.
Closing Date: 28/4
