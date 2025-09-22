Junior Business Developer - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a motivated Junior Business Developer to join our client's team in Södertälje.
Key Responsibilities
Provide support with activities in the cplace system.
Collect, consolidate, format, and visualize data in Excel and Power BI for the Powertrain area.
Maintain and update information in the cplace system.
Contribute to tasks within the Cost Resource Estimation (CRE) process.
Assist with various business development activities at a junior level.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree.
Strong command of English (required). Knowledge of Swedish and/or German is an advantage.
Preferred Skills
Familiarity with the cplace platform.
Advanced proficiency in Excel and Power BI.
Start Date & Application:
Start date: 2025-09-29
End date: 2026-03-31
Application deadline: 2025-09-22
Remote work: Hybrid, 3-4 days per week onsite
Location: Södertälje
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517) Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9521072