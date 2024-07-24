Junior Business Analyst
2024-07-24
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Junior Business Analyst will be responsible for analyzing business processes, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. The ideal candidate will have a strong analytical mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with various stakeholders
This role will be part of the Data and Analytics department where you will collaborate with cross- functional teams to analyze business needs, develop solutions and ensure alignment with the business standards.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Analytics & Reporting (draw new insights, cause/consequence, ROI, "What's going on" etc.)
Desired approach to learning and understanding various aspects of the industry.
Opportunity to expand the role as you and LeoVegas grow
Support the business analysis team with the development of reporting and dashboards to maintain the organisation to be data-driven as encouraged by our Leoculture.
Be organised through the documentation on confluence and Atlan, as well as ensuring information accessibility and reference for the rest of the organisation
Challenge the status quo and have the desire to increase the knowledge in the different areas of the business
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS:
Strong academic background is preferred - MSc in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer science, Econometrics, or other relevant education/business experience
Strong aptitude for collecting data from many sources, carrying out analysis, and providing insight from the findings
Understanding how data models work and fit together
Have a mindset that is both structured and service minded
Ability to explain complex things in an understandable way
Interest in improving upon yourself and growing within your career
Fluent in English.
NICE TO HAVE:
Whilst not a prerequisite, candidates with experience in igaming, Data Modelling, R, Python, SQL, Google Analytics, Tableau will be given preference
WHO WE ARE:
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS:
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
