Junior Audit Data Analyst
Kpmg AB / Ekonomijobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomijobb i Stockholm
2024-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kpmg AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
This is an entry level role for those interested in data analytics. No matter your background, whether you want to change careers or you are finishing your education and wish to develop further on this field, this is the right place to start. You need, however, to have a basic notion of working with data and doing analytics. If this sounds like you, keep reading. (We do NOT sponsor visa or offer relocation for this position. You need to have a work permit and be living in Sweden)
Information Risk Management (IRM) is a fast-growing department full of opportunities for any professional looking to kick-start a career in analytics. The team sits inside KPMG Audit and Assurance with two main responsibilities: Provide assessment over our clients' IT environment and perform analytics as part of the audit.
In addition, the team works across other departments and projects participating in the development of data-driven digital solutions, automation, and robotics for KPMG. We are a diverse and international team with members from multiple countries from all continents with backgrounds in IT, law, economics, and engineering.
As a successful candidate you will have a combination of the following:
- You have 0 to 2 year of experience handling and analysing data
- You have an analytical mindset where trends and patterns are your second language
- You must have a basic knowledge of SQL Server and Python, bonus if you built dashboards with BI tools such as Power BI or Tableau
- You go geek around numbers and business process, for you MS Office is a child's play and you need something more than Excel
- You know how to work independently and meet quality expectations, and you are also able to collaborate with others when required
- You are self-motivated and you are ready to proactively take ownership over the development of ideas and solutions
The Technology, Analytics, and Innovation team welcomes any professional background if you are eager to work with data-driven solutions, data analytics, and financial data. The team searches for a professional with a start-up attitude who would like to contribute with fresh ideas to the day-to-day responsibilities, as well as someone who understand that client and team comes first.
What to expect from the process?
Based on your level you will need to do a case study. There is not a right or wrong answer. We just want to know how much you are motivated to work with data and how your brain solves problems around it.
What do we offer?
We offer rewarding careers for outstanding professionals, ongoing learning, and development opportunities. A collaborative and inclusive culture as well as a flexible and agile work practices that focus on our people's wellbeing to drive innovation and entrepreneurship.
We also believe that our business plays a distinct and vital role in helping solve important social and environmental issues; and use our unique skills and expertise to help create positive and lasting impacts for our communities.
We believe diversity of thought, background and experience strengthens relationships and delivers meaningful benefits to our people, our clients, and communities.
This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of KPMG and its ongoing success. If you want a career where you can use your deep expertise to deliver real results, talk to us first.
Join us
Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible as the position is likely to be filled before the deadline. Please attach your CV, cover letter and university grade transcript. If you have any questions, please contact recruiter Mikaela Bohman, mikaela.bohman@kpmg.se
tags:#LI-DNI
At KPMG, we know that if we use and act on our insights together with the right people, we find opportunities everywhere. With 2000 employees in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania, and a network of more than 265 000 experts in 143 countries across the globe, we are one of the world's leading professional services firms.
We offer expertise within advisory, audit and tax and legal services to many of our region's leading companies. We may support their organizational change, provide advice regarding risk and compliance, ESG reporting or development journeys, cyber threats, technology transformation, or finance strategy optimization. We also have experts within analysis, M&A and transactions, audit, tax and legal. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kpmg AB
(org.nr 556043-4465), https://home.kpmg/se/sv/home.html Arbetsplats
Kpmg Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Kpmg AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8501179