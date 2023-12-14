Junior Algorithm Development Engineer
2023-12-14
Help us simplify the world - beyond keys and pins!
We make things better - replacing keys and pins with biometrics - improving security, saving time and making life more convenient. With your curiosity, engagement, brilliant ideas and our knowledge of biometric technology, we can make genius things together!
Help us simplify the world - beyond keys and pins!
We make things better - replacing keys and pins with biometrics - improving security, saving time and making life more convenient. With your curiosity, engagement, brilliant ideas and our knowledge of biometric technology, we can make genius things together!
About the company
Fingerprints is a leading global biometric company, and our solutions are integrated into millions of devices and applications and used billions of times every day. We develop and deliver secure and convenient identification and authentication systems and create value by facilitating the everyday lives of our global user base. Fingerprints biometric systems consist of sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. Our success is built on product development with leading specialist competence that spawns world-leading products in terms of security, user convenience and performance.
When joining us, you will become a part of a friendly, diverse, and skilled team where we encourage each other to collaborate, come up with new ideas, share experiences and have fun.
About the roles
We are looking for talented Algorithm development engineers to expand our new algorithm team, located in Gothenburg. The team is to transfer, maintain our existing world class biometric algorithm, optimize for payment and access solutions and integrate in our software platform.
Key responsibilities
Your main responsibilities as a Junior Algorithm development engineer include:
• Algorithm identification, analysis, and design in the areas of image acquisition, enhancement, feature extraction and representation, matching as well as others.
• Algorithm implementation.
• Algorithm optimization, for biometric performance, implementation complexity, flexibility, and other metrics.
• Support for integration and verification.
As part of our team, you will join a significant R&D effort and play a key role in the development of biometric algorithms for current and future modalities, adapted to smartphones, wearables, smartcards, as well as other devices and business segments. The algorithm team is a central part of R&D and is characterized by a high level of professional competence, as well as an open, friendly, and innovative work environment. You will work in close collaboration with HW and SW teams.
This is an excellent opportunity for algorithm professionals to be part of a dedicated and highly competent team of peers!
Who you are:
Competences & Skills
• You have Master-level academic qualifications, with relevant specialization in image processing, machine learning, pattern recognition or similar.
• You have an ability to implement complex algorithms effectively and efficiently, in C/C++, Python, Matlab and other languages and tools.

• You are a team player with a positive problem-solving attitude.
• You are open to learn new things and are driven by a deep technical interest.
• You can drive and follow through assignments independently and self-manage priorities, even under pressure.
• You have excellent communication skills and fluency in spoken and written English.
• You have a structured approach and ability to break down problem.
• You have a team-oriented attitude and work well with others.
Application
Please send your application and CV as soon as possible, but no later than March 31st, 2024. The selection process will start as soon as we receive applications. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager, Sr. Director Erik Naeslund at erik.naeslund@fingerprints.com
Good to know!
To help us understand your profile better and break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity, we require all candidate who make it to the recruitment screening to complete our AlvaLabs Personality and Logical assessment. Do your best and good luck!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fingerprint Cards AB
Fingerprint Cards Sweden AB
