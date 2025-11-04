Jointer
BTR Personnel services AB / Elektrikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Stockholm
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Gotland
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
The role involves installing, maintaining, and repairing electrical cables to ensure reliable power distribution. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in low-voltage cable jointing, a strong understanding of safety standards, and the ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
Key Responsibilities
• Perform jointing, terminating, and testing of low-voltage (LV) power cables.
• Install and connect power cables to transformers, switchgear, and distribution systems.
• Read and interpret technical drawings, wiring diagrams, and work instructions.
• Ensure compliance with all health, safety, and environmental regulations.
• Operate specialist equipment and tools required for cable jointing and testing.
• Complete and maintain accurate job records, reports, and documentation.
• Work in collaboration with engineers, supervisors, and other team members to deliver projects safely and on time. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
Via post Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544)
Grev Turegatan 21 (visa karta
)
114 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9588944