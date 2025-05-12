Join Us as Our Next Process Engineer
Company Introduction
SweGaN is a European semiconductor manufacturer that develops and produces customer-made materials and high-performance gallium nitride epitaxial wafers for manufacturers of leading components and devices. We develop and deliver unique material solutions based on the company's groundbreaking GaN epitaxial technology.
SweGaN products are used for a wide array of applications including 5G telecommunications infrastructure, defence radars, satellite communications, high voltage power switches and more. SweGaN's benchmark QuanFINE® epitaxial growth technology increases performance of RF and power devices and reduces energy consumption.
The role
Are you someone who thrives on solving problems, streamlining systems, and making things run more efficiently? As a Process Engineer on our team, you'll play a key role in optimizing manufacturing operations and driving continuous improvement. Your deep understanding of production systems and manufacturing processes will be the foundation of your work-helping you to identify inefficiencies, implement smart solutions, and contribute to high-quality, cost-effective output.
In this role, your ability to interpret production data using tools like Excel, Minitab, or other statistical software will be essential. You'll analyse trends, uncover hidden issues, and turn numbers into actionable insights. If you're familiar with simulation and design software such as Aspen Plus, MATLAB, or AutoCAD, that's a strong plus-being able to model and refine processes virtually can save both time and resources on the floor.
We value professionals who are proactive, detail-oriented, and skilled in quality management. If you know how to implement quality management systems (QMS) or apply lean manufacturing principles, you'll be in a great position to eliminate waste and ensure our operations run as smoothly as possible. Troubleshooting and maintenance experience is also vital things don't always go as planned, and your ability to quickly identify and fix problems will help keep production moving.
Strong problem-solving skills are at the heart of this role. Whether you're improving an existing process or rolling out a new one, you'll need to think critically and creatively. Communication is equally important-you'll collaborate with colleagues across production, quality, and maintenance teams, so being able to explain your ideas clearly and work well with others is key.
Time management and organization will help you succeed, especially when you're juggling multiple projects or tasks in a fast-paced environment. And above all, attention to detail is a must. Whether you're analysing data, implementing changes, or troubleshooting issues, precision ensures that everything runs reliably and meets the highest standards.
This is more than just a technical role-it's an opportunity to make a real impact. If you're ready to bring your expertise, your drive for improvement, and your collaborative spirit to a dynamic team, we'd love to hear from you.
Key responsibilities
• Execute routine production tasks independently to ensure smooth and efficient operations.
• Set and modify production processes as required to meet operational needs.
• Review material analysis data and perform necessary process adjustments in alignment with standard operating procedures.
• Ensure that all products meet high-quality standards and comply with customer specifications.
• Customer Complaint Management: Investigate, evaluate, and address customer complaints related to process failures or product defects.
• Continuous Improvement: Proactively suggest process improvements based on customer feedback, complaint trends, and performance metrics.
• Create and maintain comprehensive documentation related to production activities and quality control processes.
• Identify and resolve process-related and hardware-related issues in collaboration with maintenance and engineering teams to facilitate timely and efficient repairs.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, or Process Engineering).
Advanced degrees or certifications in process optimization, quality control, or a related field are a plus.
Minimum requirements: Masters degree
What you will be a part of
At our core is a community of innovators, builders, and everyday problem solvers. From developing advanced technologies to having a cup of coffee with a colleague, every contribution counts. We create space for personal and professional growth and empower our people to take ownership, explore new ideas, and build a better future-together.
Join us as we continue our journey to become the world's leading provider of wide bandgap semiconductors for next-generation RF and power electronics.
The employment is full-time and indefinite. Starting date by agreement.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and be part of something extraordinary.
