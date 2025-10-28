Join Sipri As Grants Acquisition And Development Manager
2025-10-28
About SIPRI
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is an independent international institute dedicated to research on conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament. SIPRI provides data, analysis and recommendations, based on open sources, to policymakers, researchers, media and the interested public. The Institute also offers specialised training for government officials, early-career professionals and students.About the Role
As Grants Acquisition and Development Manager, you will lead the implementation of SIPRI's fundraising strategy and drive efforts to secure institutional funding. You will coordinate and support fundraising initiatives across the institute, guiding researchers and managers in identifying and pursuing funding opportunities. You will supervise the Grants Acquisition and Development Officers and play a central role in building donor relationships, reviewing contracts, and ensuring compliance with both donor requirements and SIPRI's internal procedures. Additional responsibilities include supporting researchers with grant applications and budget development, overseeing the donor database and supporting in the implementation of a CRM system, and tracking key fundraising metrics.
This is a high-impact role for a proactive professional who thrives in an international, research-focused environment and enjoys translating strategic goals into successful fundraising outcomes.
Candidate Profile
We are looking for a candidate with both the capacity for strategic thinking and who can also be hands-on in the operational work with the Grants Acqusiition and Development team. The ideal candidate is flexible and adaptable in a dynamic international research context, and confident in navigating risk and compliance.
We are looking for a candidate who is innovative, collaborative and target driven, with a strong relationship-building orientation.
Qualifications and Experience
• University degree in law, business administration, political science, international relations, or a related field.
• Minimum 5 years of experience in grant acquisition, donor relations, or contract and compliance management in a research institute, NGO, international organisation, or university.
• Strong understanding and familiarity of project and grant management with governmental and multilateral donors, including but not limited to EU bodies, UN agencies, research councils, foreign ministries, and private foundations.
• Previous experience leading teams and working in multi-stakeholder, international environments.
• Previous experience in securing unrestricted funding is an advantage.
Skills and Competencies
• Excellent knowledge of donor compliance and fundraising trends across bilateral and multilateral agencies.
• Ability to develop creative strategies in challenging fundraising climates.
• Advanced proficiency in Excel.
• Strong legal and contractual understanding (formal legal qualification not required).
• Strong team player and skilled communicator in English (written and spoken); proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
• Strong analytical thinking and solution-oriented approach.
• Meticulous attention to detail with an ability to maintain a strategic overview.
Additional Information
• The position is based at SIPRI's headquarters in Solna, Sweden.
• For this position, SIPRI is only able to consider candidates who already hold the right to live and work in Sweden. Visa sponsorship and relocation assistance are not available.
• Some international travel may be required.
• Salary will be determined based on the candidate's qualifications and experience, in accordance with SIPRI's salary framework.
Interested candidates should submit a one-page cover letter in English and a CV in English.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the reqruitment process may be closed as soon as a suitable candidate is identified. Early applications are therefore strongly encouraged.
For enquires about the position, please contact Kristina Sandberg.
We kindly ask that recruitment agencies or consultants do not contact us, as we are managing this recruitment internally
Trade union contacts at SIPRI are Pieter Wezeman ST and Kheira Tarif for Saco-S.
How to Apply
Join us in shaping a more peaceful and secure world through evidence-based research and strategic partnerships.
SIPRI is committed to diversity and equal opportunity in employment. We welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion, or background.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
