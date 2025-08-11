Join Alektum Group As Chro
Join Alektum Group as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)
Alektum Group is looking for an experienced, business-oriented Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to take our HR strategy and operations to the next level. We already have a solid HR foundation - now we're looking for someone who can actively lead our transformation journey, while ensuring our people strategy is fully aligned with the company's long-term goals.
As CHRO, you will be a key member of the Group Management Team and report directly to the CEO.
This is an internationally oriented position which implies international travelling and You will work every week in both Stockholm and Göteborg. You can be based either in Stockholm or Göteborg.
What You'll Do
Optimize and Govern HR Processes - Continuously improve and streamline our HR tools, processes, and systems to fit the changing needs of the business.
Align HR with Business Goals - Actively collaborate with the executive team ans senior leadership to ensure HR fully supports our ongoing transformation and longterm vision.
Lead Change - Drive innovation and modern HR practices keeping them scalable, compliant, and relevant across multiple markets.
Be a Culture Champion - Help shape our culture and create a great place to work, in close collaboration with the Communications team.
Take Ownership and Drive - Lead with clarity, confidence, and speed. Bring energy, execution, and accountability into everything you do.
Lead an International HR Team - Inspire and support HR colleagues across borders and take lead in boards remuneration committee.
What We're Looking For
Strategic HR Knowledge: Proven leadership experience in HR at a strategic and operational level, ideally within a regulated industry (e.g., fintech or banking).
Leadership experience: A proactive and confident professional - someone who owns their space, drives their topics, and speaks up when it matters.
Performance oriented: Hands-on and execution-focused - you get things done.
Compliance knowledge: Experience working in a licensed financial institution is highly valued.
Data-Driven: You can measure the impact of HR processes and make adjustments to make sure they're as effective as possible.
Expert in Change: Change management experience in fast-paced, scaling, or international environments.
Strong cross-functional collaboration skills.
Comfortable working with fast cycles, short stand-ups, and clear weekly goals.
Our company language is English and we require both English and Swedish at a professional level for this position.
Why Join Us?
Alektum Group is on a transformation journey - and people are at the heart of it. You'll join a collaborative leadership team in a purpose-driven company with strong values, high ambitions, and a commitment to making a positive impact on people's everyday lives. This is a high-impact role where you'll help shape the future of HR - and the future of Alektum Group. Application
Alektum Group is working together with Edge of Talent for this recruitment. We're looking forward to hearing from you and hope you'll share your interest with us. If this role sounds like a good match, don't hesitate to reach out - we're excited to learn more about you! Please contact Ulrika Wörding Ulrika.wording@edgeoftalent.com
