Job title Senior Flutter Mobile Developer
2025-04-01
Responsibilities
Mobile development
Develop and maintain mobile applications using Flutter and Dart for both iOS and Android platforms
Implement features that integrate both backend APIs and local hardware control via Bluetooth (BLE)
Optimize app performance, ensuring smooth UX even in resource-constrained environments
Ensure secure data handling, including user authentication, encryption, and device permissions
Communication
Work closely with product owners and designers to deliver user-centric applications with intuitive interfaces
Collaborate with embedded developers to enable reliable communication between mobile apps and hardware devices
Participate in sprint planning, feature prioritization, and product roadmap discussions
Provide technical insights and recommendations to improve both product and process
Testing and quality assurance
Implement robust testing strategies, including unit, widget, and integration tests
Collaborate with QA to ensure apps meet high performance, usability, and security standards
Identify and resolve bugs, performance bottlenecks, and edge cases
Qualifications
Flutter Expertise:
Minimum 3 years of professional experience developing mobile applications using Flutter and Dart
Proficiency in creating custom widgets, animations, and state management (Provider, Riverpod, or BLoC patterns)
Strong understanding of Flutter's platform channels for integrating with native iOS and Android code
Mobile Development Experience:
Proven experience building high-performance, user-friendly mobile applications
Familiarity with mobile app architecture patterns (MVC, MVVM, Clean Architecture)
Expertise in Bluetooth (BLE) communication and local device control integration
Strong grasp of secure mobile app practices, including data protection and API security
API & Data Handling:
Experience integrating mobile apps with RESTful or GraphQL APIs
Familiarity with offline-first designs, data caching, and real-time synchronization
Cross-platform Deployment:
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for mobile apps (e.g., GitHub Actions, Fastlane)
Knowledge of app store submission processes and mobile platform guidelines (App Store and Google Play) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-01
E-post: johan@zyax.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zyax AB
(org.nr 559093-6695)
182 04 ENEBYBERG Jobbnummer
9259726