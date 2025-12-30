Javascript Engineer
2025-12-30
Company information:
LeoVegas' purpose is "Creating the World's Greatest Igaming Experience". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming.
A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing.
LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting. We operate globally with brands including LeoVegas & Expekt, as well as several UK facing brands such as Pink Casino & Bet UK.For more information, please visitwww.leovegasgroup.com
Job description
We are looking for a JavaScript Engineer.
The team is responsible for development and maintenance of all sports betting in Leovegas Group, including the brands Leovegas, Expekt, Royal Panda, Bet UK and 21.co.uk.
Leovegas is unique in its variety of both being shared among several brands making scalability and efficiency important, as well as being customized to support each brand's different needs.You will be backed up by your extended team of a team lead, product manager, developers and designers.
The team you will be a part of is highly technically skilled, self-motivated, and a mix of employees based in Stockholm but remote work is allowed.
Who are we looking for?
You are familiar with coding with typescript
You have a passion for technology and clever solutions
Driven to learn and apply the latest techniques
Other skills that will come in handy
NodeJS, GraphQL, Jest, Relay, Webpack
Previous experience working with microservices and micro-frontends
Our culture:
• *As our company working language is English so we'd like to see your CV in English please**
At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation.
We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this.
By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.
Working Hours:
We have a work from home policy during Covid-19 times. The team is based in Stockholm but remote work is allowed.
Compensation & Benefits:
Competitive salary
Life - Occupational injuries & sickness insurance
Possibility to enroll in an attractive private health care insurance for both you and your partner
3,000 SEK wellness contribution p/a
30 annual vacation days
1,500 SEK tech allowance
Occupational Pension - Details on request
Benify - A benefits portal with lots of attractive discounts
Parental pay when you have worked for us 1 year+
Plenty of great company events!
Mobile Phone & Laptop
If you are not based in the job location, we will also provide you with a relocation package including flights and 2 months accommodation.
