Java Software Engineer (backend) to Swedbank Försäkring
2026-03-02
A driver by nature, an energetic team player who dares to ask questions, brings energy and actively leverages the team's strong competence into real momentum. Do you want to be involved in developing our future insurance business and be part of the journey towards a new technical platform? Then you are the person we are looking for!
In Swedbank Försäkring you have the opportunity to:
Work in a skilled agile team within Swedbank's growing insurance domain
Contribute to all areas such as analysis, design, development, testing and maintenance of our services
Be a part of our transformation journey toward a new container-based platform
Work together with team members consisting of Software Engineers, Business Analysts, Solution Architect, Scrum Master and Product Owner. Also have a close collaboration with specialists outside the own team
Take part in the transformation towards DevOps and learn new techniques and processes
Focus on high quality deliveries of new development as well as lifecycle handling
What is needed in this role:
A genuine interest in software development!
An agile mindset and good communication skills.
A minimum of 4 years of experience in software development.
Curiosity to learn about the insurance field.
Interest in contribute to requirement analysis and testing as well as problem- and incident management.
As a person you are a strong team player and a natural self-leader.
Good knowledge in Java 17 or newer, Spring Boot and experience from GIT.
Preferably CI/CD experience with Jenkins or equivalent CI solution.
Knowledge about Container-platforms including Docker, Kubernetes and OpenShift is beneficial.
Proficient in spoken and written English, knowledge of the Swedish language is also beneficial.
A relevant university degree or equivalent.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of a growing business and a diverse team with skilled colleagues where we strive to have a good work climate and an inclusive atmosphere. Contribute with your passion for software development to create value for our customers and stakeholders. Together with the team you will take full responsibility for our deliveries and services.
Swedbank Försäkring is a fully owned subsidiary of Swedbank AB and an important part of Swedbank's savings strategy and with assets over 300 billion SEK makes us a major insurance partner in Sweden. Our value stream "Release & Delivery Management" is an important part of the company and by working with us you get the best of being part of both a small company and at the same time a large group. Swedbank Försäkring has approximately 220 employees and Johanna Okasmaa-Nilsson is the CEO." -Marcus Törenholt, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.03.2026.
Location: Stockholm Sundbyberg/Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Marcus Törenholt
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 900-7 300 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
