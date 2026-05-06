Java Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help build and strengthen integrations between a promotion engine and an e-commerce platform in a modern digital environment. The role focuses on creating reliable, scalable services that support business-critical flows and make sure new functionality reaches production with high quality.
You will work close to multiple teams to shape the right technical structure for the integrations, improve development quality, and contribute to a stable delivery pipeline. This is a good opportunity for you if you enjoy hands-on backend development, cloud-native architecture, and collaboration across teams.
Job DescriptionYou will set up and develop integrations for Talon.One with an e-commerce platform.
You will write, test, and maintain Java code that follows established best practices and guidelines.
You will help ensure that code released to production is well tested, robust, and reliable.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to secure the right inputs, dependencies, and structure for integration development.
You will contribute to documentation of the development work and key lessons learned.
You will support a modern development flow with automation and cloud-based tooling.
RequirementsExperience with Java 17+
Experience with Spring Boot
Experience with JUnit
Experience with Maven
Experience building microservices
Experience with Azure
Experience with Terraform
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience with CI/CD automation
Experience with GitHub Actions
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7687816-1983875". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9894383