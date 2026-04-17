Java Developer
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-17
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Working as a Java Developer
In this role, you will act as a bridge between development, production, and support. You will work closely with the operations team, product teams, and local IT to ensure that systems run smoothly in day-to-day operations. As a Java Developer, you will be part of an agile team responsible for delivering and supporting digital solutions in the production environment.
Main responsibilities:
Support the operations team in their daily work within the production environment
Work closely with maintenance technicians and operators on the factory floor to understand and troubleshoot issues
Analyze log files and investigate incidents in applications and integrations
Identify root causes and determine which issues can be resolved directly and which need escalation
Collaborate with product teams to improve system stability and usability
Provide technical support for applications, integration layers, and production systems
Perform minor code changes (mainly in Java) to fix bugs or adjust application behavior
The role involves working on-site in shifts.
Who You Are:
You are proactive and able to collaborate effectively with colleagues from the team and beyond.
You have experience with software development in Java and Springboot.
You are familiar with REST APIs, databases (Oracle), cloud services, and messaging systems such as IBM MQ and Kafka.
You have experience with Kubernetes
You possess excellent verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills in English, enabling you to effectively communicate with both technical specialists and individuals without technical knowledge.
It will be beneficial if you also have:
Knowledge of the manufacturing industry.
Experience as IT Support
Experience as Software Engineer
Proficiency in Swedish (spoken and written).
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7592914-1953782". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962), https://techtalent.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Jobbnummer
9862229