Java Developer

Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-04-17


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Working as a Java Developer
In this role, you will act as a bridge between development, production, and support. You will work closely with the operations team, product teams, and local IT to ensure that systems run smoothly in day-to-day operations. As a Java Developer, you will be part of an agile team responsible for delivering and supporting digital solutions in the production environment.
Main responsibilities:

Support the operations team in their daily work within the production environment

Work closely with maintenance technicians and operators on the factory floor to understand and troubleshoot issues

Analyze log files and investigate incidents in applications and integrations

Identify root causes and determine which issues can be resolved directly and which need escalation

Collaborate with product teams to improve system stability and usability

Provide technical support for applications, integration layers, and production systems

Perform minor code changes (mainly in Java) to fix bugs or adjust application behavior

The role involves working on-site in shifts.
Who You Are:

You are proactive and able to collaborate effectively with colleagues from the team and beyond.

You have experience with software development in Java and Springboot.

You are familiar with REST APIs, databases (Oracle), cloud services, and messaging systems such as IBM MQ and Kafka.

You have experience with Kubernetes

You possess excellent verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills in English, enabling you to effectively communicate with both technical specialists and individuals without technical knowledge.

It will be beneficial if you also have:

Knowledge of the manufacturing industry.

Experience as IT Support

Experience as Software Engineer

Proficiency in Swedish (spoken and written).

Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7592914-1953782".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Tech Talent AB (org.nr 556975-4962), https://techtalent.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta)
417 56  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent

Jobbnummer
9862229

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