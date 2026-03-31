Java Developer

MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Luleå
2026-03-31


Visa alla datajobb i Luleå, Boden, Piteå, Kalix, Älvsbyn eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Luleå, Skellefteå, Umeå, Sundsvall, Gävle eller i hela Sverige

Our client, a leading Swedish government agency responsible for pension and social benefit systems, is seeking 2 experienced Java developers to support a major modernization program. The project involves building new microservices and integrating with existing Java-based platforms to handle high-traffic, data-intensive applications.

Requirements:
7+ years in software development, including 2+ years in Java and 4+ years in SQL
Experience in agile teams, working with complex, high-availability transactional systems
Fluent in Swedish and English

Preferred:
Experience with MicroServices, Spring, REST, Git, Bitbucket, Confluence, Jira, Jenkins, Postgres
Test-driven development and Specification by Example

Other info:
On-site in Luleå at least 3 days/week
Option to extend until Dec 31, 2028
Security clearance required

Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would love to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the p

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MultiMind Holding AB (org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Kungsgatan 66 111 22 Stockholm

Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud
0708152782

Jobbnummer
9831462

Prenumerera på jobb från MultiMind Holding AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB: