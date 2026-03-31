Java Developer
MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2026-03-31
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Umeå
, Sundsvall
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Our client, a leading Swedish government agency responsible for pension and social benefit systems, is seeking 2 experienced Java developers to support a major modernization program. The project involves building new microservices and integrating with existing Java-based platforms to handle high-traffic, data-intensive applications.
Requirements:
7+ years in software development, including 2+ years in Java and 4+ years in SQL
Experience in agile teams, working with complex, high-availability transactional systems
Fluent in Swedish and English
Preferred:
Experience with MicroServices, Spring, REST, Git, Bitbucket, Confluence, Jira, Jenkins, Postgres
Test-driven development and Specification by Example
Other info:
On-site in Luleå at least 3 days/week
Option to extend until Dec 31, 2028
Security clearance required
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would love to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the p Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kungsgatan 66 111 22 Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782 Jobbnummer
9831462