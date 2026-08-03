Principal Recruiter - Product & Commercial
Yoo, Alexander / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Norrköping Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Norrköping
2026-08-03
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
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The Assignment
The objective is to identify high-quality career opportunities within companies operating in areas such as consumer products, industrial technology, healthcare, and FMCG.
The ideal partner will act as a career representative by mapping relevant companies, identifying decision-makers, initiating conversations, and supporting the process from initial contact through employment.
Key Responsibilities
Use existing networks and market knowledge to reach hiring managers, HR leaders, and decision-makers
Introduce suitable career opportunities within product, innovation, marketing, and commercial functions
Provide market insight regarding companies, roles, and career positioning
Support communication and relationship-building throughout the recruitment process
Preferred Background
You have experience recruiting or executing executive search assignments for positions such as:
Product Management
Product Marketing
Innovation
Commercial Development
Brand Management
Business Development
Experience within FMCG, consumer products, industrial technology, manufacturing, healthcare, or related sectors is highly desirable.
Compensation
This is a flexible, success-based assignment.
Compensation will be provided through a finder's fee upon successful placement into a suitable role.
Application
Please provide a short overview of your recruitment background, relevant industry experience, and examples of companies or professional networks you can access.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Yoo, Alexander
Kastbygatan 11 (visa karta
)
603 65 NORRKÖPING Arbetsplats
Yoo Alexander Jobbnummer
10020428