At Bygghemma, we believe that great people create great business - and we're now looking for a Java Developer who loves solving complex problems and building smart, scalable systems to join us on our journey to shape the future of home improvement in the Nordics.
As Sweden's largest online retailer for building materials, home, and garden, we combine the convenience of e-commerce with the support of physical showrooms and a wide service offering. Our HQ is located in Malmö.
About the roleAs a Java Developer, you'll be part of our development team working with our new Order Management System (OMS) - Fluent Commerce, a key system that powers our entire e-commerce order flow. You'll build workflows and logic in Java, design scalable solutions, and drive automation and optimization for both customers and internal users.
This is a role where you'll have a real impact on the core of our business - developing technical solutions that make a difference every day.
About youYou're an experienced Java Developer who enjoys working hands-on while keeping the bigger picture in mind. You're analytical, proactive, and thrive in a collaborative, agile team environment.
We believe you have:
• Solid experience in Java development (modern frameworks a plus)
• Hands-on experience with APIs and GraphQL
• Knowledge of order management, e-commerce, or financial flows is a plus
• Familiarity with agile ways of working and tools like Jira
• A structured, scalable mindset with strong problem-solving skills
You're a true team player - curious, communicative, and unpretentious - who enjoys collaborating across functions and contributing with ideas that drive innovation.
What we offerAt Bygghemma, you'll join an engaged tech team that builds and refines the systems behind one of the Nordics' largest e-commerce operations. We offer a dynamic, collaborative environment with plenty of room for creativity, responsibility, and personal growth.
