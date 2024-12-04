Java Developer
2024-12-04
Are you an experienced Java developer eager to tackle complex challenges and work with advanced technologies? Join our client's dynamic team and play a key role in developing innovative software solutions that impact businesses and users globally.
About the RoleAs a Java Developer, you will be responsible for developing high-performance, reliable, and scalable Java-based applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and optimize solutions, working in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities
Develop, test, and maintain Java applications with a focus on performance, scalability, and security.
Collaborate with product owners, designers, and other developers to define requirements.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable Java code.
Optimize code and identify performance bottlenecks.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to team-wide best practices.
Integrate Java-based solutions with other components, APIs, and third-party services.
Support deployment and maintenance in cloud-based infrastructure.
Contribute to continuous improvement through Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban).
Required Skills and Experience
Proven experience with Java (Java 8 or newer) and frameworks such as Spring, Spring Boot, Hibernate.
Solid understanding of object-oriented programming, design patterns, and multi-threading.
Experience with relational databases (e.g., SQL, PostgreSQL) and ORM tools like Hibernate.
Familiarity with building RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure) and containerization tools (Docker, Kubernetes).
Knowledge of testing frameworks (JUnit, TestNG) and CI/CD pipelines.
Familiarity with Agile development practices and version control (Git).
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to optimize for performance and scalability.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with microservices and event-driven architectures.
Knowledge of front-end technologies (e.g., Angular, React) for full-stack development.
Familiarity with messaging systems (e.g., Kafka, RabbitMQ) or caching solutions (e.g., Redis).
Certifications in Java development or cloud technologies (e.g., AWS Certified Developer).
Strong interest in continuous learning and staying up-to-date with new Java features and technologies.
If you're excited about working in a fast-paced environment and helping to build cutting-edge applications with Java, we want to hear from you!
