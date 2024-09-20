Java Developer

Job Title: Senior Java Developer
Location: Malmö
Job Type: Full-time
About the Role:
We are looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Java Developer to join our dynamic development team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining Java-based applications that are efficient, scalable, and secure. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, UX designers, and other developers, to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain Java-based applications.
Collaborate with product managers and other stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while following best practices for software development.
Conduct thorough testing of code, including unit tests, integration tests, and performance tests, to ensure the stability and scalability of applications.
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize existing applications to enhance performance and reliability.
Participate in code reviews and provide feedback to junior developers to ensure high coding standards.
Work with DevOps teams to ensure CI/CD pipelines are effectively utilized and applications are deployed seamlessly.
Stay updated on new technologies, frameworks, and industry trends to continually improve our software stack.
Required Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Java Developer, with a minimum of [X] years of hands-on development experience.
Strong proficiency in Java 8 or higher, including knowledge of frameworks such as Spring, Spring Boot, or Hibernate.
Experience with RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
Solid understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns.
Experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle) and/or NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB, Cassandra).
Familiarity with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and relevant frameworks (e.g., Angular, React) is a plus.
Experience with version control systems such as Git and collaborative development workflows (GitHub, GitLab, etc.).
Knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) is advantageous.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think critically.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Preferred Skills (Nice to Have):
Familiarity with Docker and containerization for application development.
Experience with Kubernetes or other container orchestration platforms.
Understanding of messaging systems (e.g., Kafka, RabbitMQ).
Experience with Agile or Scrum development methodologies.
Exposure to CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, CircleCI, or Travis CI.
Experience with automated testing frameworks such as JUnit or TestNG.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for career growth and advancement.
A collaborative and inclusive work environment that values innovation and teamwork.
The chance to work on exciting, cutting-edge projects using modern technologies.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02
E-post: axel.a@solidx.se Omfattning
