Java Developer - Multiphysics Simulation Management
Comsol AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Comsol AB i Stockholm
Are you as inspired as we are by the combination of multiphysics simulation, product design, and programming? Do you want to work in a team of driven and talented colleagues? Would you like to develop functionality for products used worldwide by tens of thousands of engineers? If so, read on.
Who We Are
COMSOL is the leading innovator of multiphysics simulation software for research and product development. The COMSOL product suite enables our users to solve challenging science and engineering problems, thanks to our intuitive and flexible user interface. We create the tools that drive new breakthroughs in science and engineering, and we love what we do. Founded in Sweden in 1986, the COMSOL organization boasts 16 offices and a distributor network throughout the world with more than 500 employees.
What You'll Do
In our newly renovated Stockholm office, we develop the core functionality of our multiphysics product family, used worldwide in research and development (R&D) and computer-aided engineering (CAE). We are now seeking a talented and motivated software developer to expand the team developing the COMSOL Model Manager - a version control system for managing simulation data. The Model Manager is fully integrated with our flagship product COMSOL Multiphysics® and enables our users to seamlessly store, search, organize, and share multiphysics simulations between colleagues and stakeholders within their respective organizations. Being a part of the COMSOL product suite, the functionality is shipped as an off-the-shelf software package that our users install onsite and manage themselves.
As a new hire, you will:
Work in a specific problem space, with the goal to gradually expand your knowledge within the many areas we're responsible for, with plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.
Take on an integral role in the full life-cycle of your code, from design to development, testing, feedback, improvement, and maintenance.
Help solve real problems for engineers worldwide.
The position involves both backend work on the storage and API layers, and some work on the desktop user interface. Most of the development is done in Java, some in SQL, and some in C# for desktop user interface components. Depending on your interests, the role can also cover frontend development in TypeScript and Vue for the web interface of the Model Manager server.
Your day-to-day work typically involves writing code, reviewing other team members' code, being involved in specification- and design work, testing and giving feedback on the team's projects, and otherwise contributing to the overall health of the codebase. The team organizes its work through a Kanban process that tracks a yearly release schedule for the product.
What We're Looking For
You are passionate about problem-solving and not afraid to dig into existing code and make it your own. You are open-minded, value teamwork, and understand the importance of putting users center stage. You also care about code quality and understand the need for comprehensive test coverage, sense of code ownership, modularity, adequate performance-tuning, and good documentation. Beyond that, we are looking for someone with the following background:
M.Sc. or equivalent degree in engineering, physics, mathematics, or computer science, or significant work experience in relevant programming positions spanning multiple years.
Excellent programming skills with proficiency in at least one object-oriented programming language, for example Java, C#, or Python.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Must be eligible to work in Sweden, but Swedish is not a requirement as long as you have good English skills.
Experience with the following will be valued when assessing candidates:
Larger software projects.
Design of user interfaces for desktop or web.
Design of APIs.
Mentorship of other developers.
Professional use of Java, SQL, Lucene, PostgreSQL (or some other relational database management system), Apache Solr (or some other search technology), Javascript, Typescript, Vue.
Knowledge of physics or simulation is not a requirement, but interest in these areas will help to better understand our product and market.
What We Offer
At COMSOL, you will quickly play a key role within your development projects, where you will have many opportunities to suggest ideas and improvements. As the company is growing continuously, we strive toward making you an expert within your development area within a few years. Along the way, you will be supported by experienced colleagues in a collaborative working environment. In addition to an exciting career working on a sophisticated software product, we also offer a competitive salary, individual pension plans, and sponsored gym membership. We respect your leisure time and need for a work-life balance. We expect you to be onsite during the initial onboarding period. After that, we apply a hybrid approach that enables you to work from home a few days a week on average.
Our corporate culture is innovative, vibrant, and cutting-edge. We are committed to encouraging creativity through an exciting and challenging environment in which individuals excel and grow. We believe that our talented employees and an active learning environment are the keys to our success.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including university grades, using the form below. Please note that applications submitted via anything other than this page will not be considered.
For more information, contact us at tel. 08-412 95 00.
We review applications continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comsol AB
(org.nr 556404-8675), https://www.comsol.com/
Tegnérgatan 23 (visa karta
)
111 40 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8901814