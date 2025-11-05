Java Build Engineer
2025-11-05
Mojang Studios is best known as the creators of Minecraft, but we're also on a mission - to build a better world through the power of play.
Why play? Well, play is at the heart of everything we do. It's the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even the origin of our name. From the relentless experimentation of our endlessly inspiring community to the classrooms where Minecraft has become an essential teaching tool, play is the bedrock of our existence.
We enable millions to create and play together, connect people across the globe, and foster a community that is among the most active and passionate in the world. Our community is global and incredibly diverse. When we are developing anything within our franchise, we keep this in mind. We want everyone to not only feel included in Minecraft, but also to see themselves in what we make. Our goal is for the Mojang Studios team to be as diverse as our community. Minecraft is a sandbox game that should be around for a lifetime. Minecraft runs on two platforms today, the Java platform and the Bedrock platform.
What you'll get
We, the Minecraft Java Platform team, are an inclusive group with varying levels of experience, working together in closely knit teams. We are responsible for designing, developing, deploying, and maintaining the Java Platform for Minecraft: Java Edition.
We are looking for a Build Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will take on challenges related to implementing and improving our workflows. This is a fantastic opportunity to deepen your knowledge of our platforms and development practices, while making a significant impact on the exciting projects Mojang is working on.
As part of the team, you will also be responsible for maintaining our current build systems and related tools, while providing daily guidance and support to developers.
Technical requirements:
Strong knowledge of CI/CD best practices and philosophy
Expertise at CI/CD tools (e.g. TeamCity, Jenkins, Azure DevOps)
Good knowledge of Azure or other cloud services
Knowledge of Python programing
Experience with build automation tools (e.g. Gradle, Maven)
We also value:
Knowledge of Django framework
Hands-on experience with Azure DevOps pipelines
Good knowledge of scripting languages (e.g. PowerShell, Bash)
Good knowledge of Java programming language.
Knowledge of tools for managing infrastructure with code (e.g. Terraform)
Soft skills requirements:
Collaborative, work together with other teams and people.
Communicative, build engineer is a very central role that needs to collaborate with many other people
Self-leadership is key, as we rely on you to establish our future-proof build system and tools. You are confident and able to speak your mind when changes are needed. Furthermore, you naturally take a holistic approach to problem-solving and are adaptable to unexpected changes and challenges
About this role:
This is a full-time role based in Stockholm with a hybrid remote working model. You'll collaborate closely with our studio colleagues in Redmond, USA, and across various disciplines. Please note that we are only considering candidates currently based in Sweden
In the end, it's the people of Mojang Studios that make this place truly special. When you join, you'll find yourself in the company of incredibly bright, warm, and creative individuals - all united and working toward a single goal. Come and help us reach it!
Mojang Studios
Mojang Studios is a Microsoft-owned game developer. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden and has offices around the world, including Stockholm, Redmond, Tokyo, London, and Shanghai. We're always working on new and exciting ways to expand the Minecraft universe.
Our community is global and incredibly diverse. We keep this in mind when developing anything, as we want people to feel included in Minecraft. And in recruiting, our goal is to make Mojang Studios as diverse as our community.
We got started as a tiny indie developer, and part of our culture still reflects that heritage. But we're also proud to belong to Xbox Game Studios, which creates unique opportunities to grow and develop.
To help us achieve amazing things, we have built an equally amazing studio space. Situated right on the water by Söder Mälarstrand, it's filled to the brim with all the tools, toys and caffeine required to create world-class entertainment.
Important note on resumes
Important note on resumes

Please make sure that all the information in your resume is accurate because we will conduct a thorough background check. Any discrepancies will lower your chances of getting to the next interview stage and we'd hate to miss out on an awesome candidate! Double check that any gap years are reflected in your history, and that your education and work experience are completely accurate. Good luck!
