Itsm Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
This assignment is suited for an experienced ITSM specialist who wants to take a broad role spanning strategy, tool ownership and process improvement. You will work in a cross-functional environment where the service management platform supports functions such as IT, Finance and HR, with a focus on strengthening service delivery and creating long-term business value.
The role combines responsibility for the ITSM tool, ITIL process management and product ownership for the ITSM team. You will collaborate with multiple stakeholders across the organization, lead improvement initiatives and help shape the roadmap for service management capabilities.
Job DescriptionOwn and manage the ITSM tool to ensure it supports business and stakeholder needs.
Oversee configuration, customization and implementation of the ITSM platform.
Collaborate with IT and business teams to strengthen service delivery across functions.
Lead ITSM-related projects and initiatives that expand the value of the platform.
Develop, implement and maintain ITIL processes aligned with business needs and best practices.
Drive cross-functional projects to introduce or optimize ITSM-related processes.
Act as product owner for the ITSM team by managing the backlog and prioritizing work.
Gather stakeholder feedback to define vision, roadmap and requirements.
Deliver training in ITSM, ITIL and agile ways of working for different audiences.
Create training materials and documentation that support learning and adoption.
Lead continuous improvements to ITSM processes and tools based on user and stakeholder feedback.
Ensure successful delivery and adoption of ITSM improvement initiatives.
RequirementsITIL Foundation v4 certification or similar
Agile education such as Scrum Master and/or Product Owner, or familiarity with agile methods
Minimum 5 years in the ITSM/ESM area, for example as a Service Owner
Thorough knowledge of Ivanti or other ITSM tools
Excellent understanding of ITIL processes and how to implement them
Experience managing multiple stakeholders across multinational organizations
Fluent English and Swedish, written and spoken
A pragmatic, analytical, structured and efficient way of working
Strong communication and organizational skills
Nice to haveAdditional ITIL certifications
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7428881-1903284". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9808464