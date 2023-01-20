IT-security execution leader
2023-01-20
We, at Enterprise IT Security, are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Business Areas (BAs), Truck Divisions (TDs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, purchasing, manufacturing and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction and have global responsibility in group-wide functions such as IT, legal, compliance and security.
With Enterprise IT Security, you will be part of Group Digital & IT (Group Function). A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. Enterprise IT Security works in close collaboration with both Group Security function and security functions within TD's, BAs and GFs. Together we work to build a security posture for Volvo group that is best in class.
Role Description:
The Cybersecurity execution leader reports to the Head of Security management, and supports the EITS organization by structuring projects and programs with following responsibilities:
Responsible for taking IT-security programs/projects from original concept through final implementation
Work with cross-functional teams to translate needs and technology directions into project requirements
Develop detailed project/program execution plan and manage all execution aspects, including program interdependencies, metrics, testing, deployment, and enablement
Provide overall communication and interfaces with all areas affected by the project/program including cross-functional stakeholders, business sponsors and vendors
Create crisp and complete status reporting to support project/program discussions at Steering Committee and Sponsor level.
Manage project team meetings effectively and defuse conflicts
Ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget
Qualifications
To be successful in this role you have:
Team player skills and have an eager to know more about IT-security in Volvo group
Combined 6+ years project / program management experience with at least 2 years of that dedicated to hands-on project management in the information- and IT security space.
Knowledge of security frameworks and proven experience in managing multiple projects, programs to improve security capability maturity
Some experience with agile traits and techniques
Have strong business acumen while demonstrating strong ability to understand complex technical domains
Demonstrated ability to drive leadership meetings with senior leaders and solid experience in decision making
Excellent communication and influencing skills, problem solving, conflict resolution management, active listening, time management and interpersonal skills.
Crusell, Andreas +46 0313227889
