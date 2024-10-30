IT Technology Specialist - Observability
2024-10-30
IT Technology Specialist - Observability
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators.
Grow with us
About this Opportunity:
This role offers the exciting opportunity to work at the intersection of cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and modern observability tools. You'll be key in ensuring that applications are monitored and optimized, helping to create highly available and scalable systems. As part of EIT embracing digital transformation, you will work with cutting-edge tools, contribute to system reliability, and be a critical player in driving operational excellence. This is an ideal role for those passionate about performance monitoring, cloud technologies, and continuous improvement in fast-paced environments.
Overall Responsibilities & Outcomes of the Job role
• Develop the technology and architecture strategy and planning/roadmap for the Product(s) in scope, in collaboration with Product Teams for Medium Complexity Products.
• Owns responsibility for technical setup, architecture, system documentation and has key expertise about platform interfaces, integrations, and roadmaps.
• Collaborates with Enterprise Architects and ensures Architectural Guidelines and Principals are followed as defined in Target Architecture Master Plan
• Support and guide the Product Team in ensuring both a strategic long term and short-term perspective on the Product Lifecycle
• Drive and protect the design / integration / architecture for the product(s)
• Understand technical trends affecting the product(s) and judge when new technology is sufficiently mature and cost-efficient to include in products and solutions.
• Support Solution Architects who are part of the Product Team
• Contribute to Product Area Strategy Along with Product Owner
Specific Responsibilities & Outcomes of this job
The Technology Specialist for Observability Tools is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining a comprehensive observability framework to monitor the health, performance, and reliability of systems across the enterprise.
• Implement and manage observability tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Splunk) to monitor system performance, health, and reliability across cloud-native and hybrid environments.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate observability into CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows.
• Define and enforce best practices for logging, tracing, and monitoring in applications.
• Work with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and container orchestration systems (e.g., Kubernetes, Docker) to ensure full visibility into cloud-based applications and services.
• Develop and refine alerting mechanisms to ensure timely detection and response to potential issues.
• Analyze system metrics to drive performance improvements, root cause analysis, and capacity planning.
• Continuously improve observability practices to enhance visibility, reliability, and operational efficiency.
Join our Team
Required Qualifications:
• Extensive experience with observability tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack, Datadog, or similar.
• Strong knowledge of cloud-native technologies, including Kubernetes, Docker, and microservices architectures.
• Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and managing observability in cloud environments.
• Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and automation tools (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).
• Strong understanding of logging, tracing, metrics, and alerting methodologies.
• Proficiency in scripting and programming for automation (Python, Bash, etc.).
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows.
• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
