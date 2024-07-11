IT Technician to Stora Enso in Skene
We are looking for an IT Technician to handle first and foremost of 1st or 2nd line support as a part of the local team in Skene. This is an excellent opportunity for you to be a part of the journey Stora Enso is on - transforming from a traditional forest industry company, into a renewable materials growth company. Your location will be in Skene
About the position
This role consist, first and foremost of 1st or 2nd line support, (depending on the situation), proactive work with new and better solutions, as well as creating and maintaining documentation. You will also ensure that compliance with Group IT policies, standard for technical set-up, IT security and processes are correct. There will also be involvement or managing of local IT projects.
Role description:
Manage and handle incidents, changes, problems and service requests related to workstations, servers, LAN/WLAN network or other IT equipment.
Administer local servers, IT equipment and network
2nd level onsite technical IT support for local end users
License, (small programs), and AD quality management locally
Participate in local projects, where infra support is needed
Your profile
In order to succeed in this role, we see that you have at least a high school degree in IT or equivalent work experience. You have good skills in Windows, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft DA. We also see that you have good experience in virtualization solutions, preferably VMware. Furthermore, you have basic knowledge of network, preferably Cisco. You are great at communicating and at the same time, a natural problem solver. You communicate fluently in English and fluent I Swedish both by writing and speaking. We require that you have a driving license, (B), and preferably access to your own car.
Most importantly is that you are a real people person, with the aim to make everything better, as this is a role with a lot of interaction and communication between humans. You are flexible, have a positive attitude and a high commitment. You feel comfortable in a changing environment. Being a team player comes natural to you and you are motivated by finding solutions to different problems together with colleagues. At the same time, you know how to take initiative, work independently and seek new knowledge and information. Finally, you have a genuine interest in IT.
About the organisation
Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. Our fiber-based materials are renewable, recyclable and fossil free. Our solutions offer low-carbon alternatives to products based on finite resources. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow.
The Packaging Solutions division develops and sells premium fiber-based packaging products and services. Our high-end eco-friendly packaging products are used by leading brands across multiple market sectors, including store retail, e-commerce and industrials. The portfolio includes corrugated and other converting, design services, automation solutions, and scalable innovations such as formed fiber and bio composites. Ersättning
