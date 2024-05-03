IT Technician
2024-05-03
Om Norla:
Norla är ett IT- och Managementkonsultföretag som drivs av kundnöjdhet. Vi arbetar i en mångkulturell miljö och vi drivs av vår princip "Mind and Heart". Vi värdesätter att våra relationer med medarbetarna säkerställer deras professionella tillväxt och framgång. Vi arbetar tillsammans i ett nätverk av stora företag för att hitta de bästa talangerna för att stödja våra kunder.
What You'll Be Doing:
Provide top-notch IT support to our employees, regardless of their location.
Assess and address IT issues through various channels including IT Bars and support platforms.
Handle escalated requests and offer personalized remote assistance for hardware and software challenges.
Ensure the smooth operation of printers, meeting room technology, and other IT equipment across our offices.
Administer and perform upkeep tasks for systems like Google Workspace, JAMF, and LDAP.
Collaborate closely with different teams to maintain global alignment within the IT Support domain.
Regularly update and create support documentation to keep our processes efficient.
Cultivate relationships with vendors through meetings and engagements.
Participate in projects and office setups, providing IT support and expertise.
Serve as a key point of contact for troubleshooting and supporting our IT Support Technician.
Assume responsibilities as an incident, problem, and change manager when necessary.
Handle back-office duties to ensure seamless operations.
Who You Are:
Possess 2-4 years of experience in a helpdesk environment.
Demonstrate expertise in supporting macOS and Windows systems with a focus on customer-centric support.
Familiarity with client and software deployment methodologies.
Proficient in using Terminal.
Effective communicator in English, both written and verbal.
Embrace a growth mindset, showing curiosity and adaptability to new technologies.
Analytical thinker with a knack for troubleshooting and suggesting improvements.
Collaborative team player who actively engages with stakeholders to solve problems.
Aligned with our company values and committed to embodying them.
Self-motivated and proactive, capable of working independently and inspiring others.
Reliable, with a sense of urgency and ability to manage multiple deadlines.
Strong communication and customer support skills, maintaining professionalism at all levels.
Flexible and adaptable to the fast-paced nature of our environment.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
