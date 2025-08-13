IT Technical Service Specialist
About the Company
Mediq is a leading European value-added distributor of medical products, providing healthcare professionals, institutions, and patients with essential products, expert knowledge, and tailored solutions to enhance patient care. We are committed to healthcare outcomes and the affordability of care in each market where we operate.
Mediq is looking for a Healthcare IT Specialist who is passionate about technology and health! We are seeking a highly motivated and driven professional to join our team. This is your opportunity to work for a leading company where you enable sustainable healthcare and make a difference to society every day.
About the Role
The primary responsibilities of the position involve creating and developing software solutions, IT-related support, installation, and development for Mediq's medical technology agency products. This includes developing solutions, performing installations, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs in accordance with the supplier's guidelines.
Technical support is a major part of the role, with the aim of minimizing potential operational disruptions at customer sites, ensuring optimal tender documentation, and delivering value-creating offers to customers.
The role also has a strong sales component and involves close collaboration with the sales team.
Role Responsibilities:
Create and develop software solutions for customers
Install and validate equipment at customer sites in connection with sales, together with the sales team
Provide technical support to external customers and other internal functions within Mediq
Assist with technical product training for internal and external customers
Coordinate the flow of technical equipment and maintain logs/records for rental, loan, and sold products
Provide input on service agreements and pricing of service fees for technical equipment for our customers
Contribute to the training of healthcare personnel in the use of equipment
Ensure compliance with applicable standards and regulations
Role Requirements:
University degree or equivalent in IT. Education in medical technology is considered a merit, as are equivalent skills acquired through other education and work experience in technically oriented production and support
Experience and knowledge in IT-related medical technology
Understanding of the purpose and structure of processes, as well as the ability to identify risks
Understanding of the healthcare environment and the significance of equipment for operations, as well as the ability to recognize potential risks and consequences for both customer and patient
Competence to provide guidance and troubleshoot support cases, both verbally and in writing
Strong computer skills, including experience with inventory, quality, and business systems
Experience working with the sales department to achieve shared customer goals
