Join our global force of 500+ innovators, blending the latest in tech with the greatest in soundtracking, from our Stockholm HQ to offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Oslo, and Seoul. We're an industry leader with a startup mentality. We take what we do seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously. Creating and collaborating to transform the sound of streaming, content, and culture. Come join us- and let the world feel your work.
The role:
As an IT Systems Engineer within our IT Engineering team, you will design and build backend services, integrations, and automations that power our internal IT infrastructure. You'll play a critical role in enhancing employee productivity and security by streamlining processes between SaaS platforms, identity providers, and internal systems.
Your focus will include developing robust integration services, implementing infrastructure as code (IaC), and building automation workflows for Identity and Access Management (IAM), HR systems, Mobile Device Management (MDM), and more.
We work with services and technologies such as Okta, Google Workspace, Terraform, Kandji, Cisco Meraki, Slack, and a variety of HRIS systems-bringing them together through clean, well-documented, and secure APIs and workflows.
Your key responsibilities include:
Build and maintain internal services and integrations between platforms such as Okta, HR systems, MDM, and Google Workspace.
Develop automated processes and backend solutions to streamline IT workflows.
Work with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) to create scalable and reproducible IT environments.
Create internal tools and automation around user management, access reviews, and CI/CD pipelines.
Collaborate with IT Operations, Security, and People teams to translate business needs into technical solutions.
Document systems, APIs, and workflows to ensure internal understanding and compliance.
Requirements:
A software engineering or integrations background with experience building backend services or integrations.
Proficiency in one or more backend languages (e.g., Python, Go, etc.).
Familiarity with REST APIs, webhooks, and authentication standards (OAuth, SAML, SCIM).
Experience with IAM platforms (especially Okta) and HRIS systems (e.g., BambooHR, HiBob, Workday).
Understanding of infrastructure-as-code using Terraform or similar.
Practical experience with CI/CD tools and version control systems like Git.
A security-first mindset when building internal tooling and integrations.
Bonus if you also have experience with:
Building and maintaining Slack or email-based automation bots for IT workflows.
Developing internal UIs or dashboards for visibility into system automation.
Managing and integrating with MDM platforms like Kandji or Jamf.
Experience with message queues or event-driven architectures (e.g., Pub/Sub, SNS/SQS).
Familiarity with observability tooling (logging, metrics, alerting).
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Welcome to Tune In - our behind-the-scenes video series where we sit down with the brilliant minds shaping the sound and story of Epidemic Sound. In this episode Oscar Höglund, CEO and Co-Founder of Epidemic Sound sits down with Rikard Herlitz, Chief Tech Officer where he shares what makes developers most happy, what velocity means to him and how Epidemic Sound is in the sweet spot when it comes to AI.
