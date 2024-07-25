IT System Engineer
2024-07-25
Our team is responsible for maintaining the robustness and efficiency of our IT infrastructure, and the IT System Engineer plays a pivotal role in ensuring smooth operations to support the organisation's objectives.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and IT specialists to maintain and optimise our systems, contributing to the seamless delivery of services and enhancing the gaming experience.
We are committed to continuous improvement and automation, and, as an IT System Engineer, you will actively participate in relevant projects, offering ample opportunities for learning and professional growth in the dynamic field of IT.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Provide on-site support and maintenance, as the Internal IT go-to person for users in the office.
Contribute to support documentation updates.
Assist in identifying and resolving system issues.
Monitor and respond to support requests.
Assist in problem investigation and resolution.
Contribute to maintenance and release procedures.
Update internal knowledge base.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS:
Strong system administration and troubleshooting skills.
Understanding of code flow and ability to debug code.
Attention to detail in troubleshooting and documentation.
Logical and analytical thinking for problem-solving.
Basic understanding of networks, hardware, and software.
A good understanding of IT security and the application of security procedures.
Clear communication of technical concepts.
Prioritisation and time management.
NICE TO HAVES:
Experience in PowerShell, Shell, and Python.
Experience in GitHub and GitFlow.
Experience in any of the following, GSuite, Azure, Intune, Patch management, Vulnerability management.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group, is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen, we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
