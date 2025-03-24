IT Support Technician
2025-03-24
We're not just any bank - we're Qred, a cutting-edge, tech-driven force on a mission to revolutionize financing for small businesses in 7 markets across northern Europe. With our innovative solutions, we're making it easier for entrepreneurs to access the capital they need to grow and thrive. As we scale, we are now looking for an IT Support Technician to be part of our journey to transform the financial landscape for entrepreneurs. About the role
You will continue our automation journey, we have automated a lot of processes in our ticketing system and MDM and we want to take the next level of that journey. You will be working closely with our platform team and you will be responsible for e.g.:
Key Responsibilities
Provide service-minded, in-office internal IT support to our Qredsters
Access management including automating the provision and approvals
Device management and device management systems including software packaging
Software management, such as license distribution, updates and cost
Office infrastructure such as network, printers, meeting rooms and cameras
Develop, ideally automated, processes and procedures for the mentioned areas above
Compliance related tasks
Requirements
Has at least 2 years of experience in a similar role where you have had the overall responsibility for the IT support function of a fast-growing company and examples of automations built
Has a strong passion for IT, is practical with a can-do attitude and who takes pride in helping others
To provide the best hands-on support for our team, we expect this person to be at least four days a week in the office
Are fluent in English
Experience and/or interest we think you have
Mac & iPhone for endpoints
Freshservice for ticketing system
We use Mosyle for MDM but experience in Jamf or Kandji is also ok
Proficiency in scripting for macOS using Bash, Python, or AppleScript
Unifi for office networks
Low/No-code tools
Google Workspace & Slack for collaboration tool
Security
Why join us?
This is a unique opportunity to join a growing fintech company that is redefining financial services for small businesses in Northern Europe. You'll work with a passionate and innovative team, participating in creating an environment where employees thrive and contribute to a shared vision of success.
One last thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Stockholm. Don't wait to send in your application, we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. While the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
