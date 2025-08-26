IT Support Specialist
2025-08-26
Are you our next internal IT support specialist? Passionate about technology and love giving top class service - this is the role for you!
Teamtailor is a leading Employer Branding and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) SaaS platform, used by over 11000 companies and 200,000 users worldwide .
Working at Teamtailor means working at a young, international, and fast-paced tech company that offers an ideal workplace for those who want to have a tangible impact on the growth of an organization and are craving responsibilities. It also means having lots of fun .
We're looking for an IT Support Specialist who loves solving problems, enjoys tinkering with hardware, and gets excited about automating and improving internal systems. If you're passionate about helping others while keeping systems secure, seamless, and just plain awesome - we think you'll love it here.
At Teamtailor, we're on a mission to make hiring better. That doesn't just mean building a beautiful product for our customers - it means creating a great workplace for our team too. That's where you come in
What you'll be doing
As our next IT superstar, you'll be:
The first line of support for our teammates - helping them with hardware, software, and anything in between.
Taking ownership of a few internal IT systems (yep, we trust you).
Running and contributing to internal IT projects that make work better, faster, and more secure.
Managing and troubleshooting Macs, PCs, iPhones, and SaaS platforms across the business.
Supporting videoconferencing setups, VOIP tools, and managing company phone plans.
You'll also get hands-on with things like:
IT support ticket management
SSO & IDP configurations
MDM platforms
MFA/2FA rollouts
License and user provisioning/deprovisioning
Network troubleshooting
• and so much more. Every day will be different - in the best way possible.
What we're looking for
2-4 years of experience in IT support
Fluent in English - written and spoken
Strong knowledge of supporting and managing Mac, iPhone, and PC environments
Comfortable diving into SaaS platforms and understanding how they work
Bonus points if you've got experience with Google Workspace (our main productivity suite)
Who you are
You're the kind of person who:
Loves solving problems and helping others
Is friendly, humble, and knows how to make tech feel easy
Can prioritize tasks, even when things get busy
Stays focused and thorough - details matter
Has a strong security mindset
Enjoys learning and exploring new tech - from AI to automation
Is flexible, efficient, and always looking to improve
Takes initiative and works independently when needed
Why you'll love working with us
A friendly, international, and curious team
Freedom to shape your own role and bring your ideas to life
Flexible ways of working (because life happens)
A real chance to make an impact - you'll be key to how we work and grow
Oh, and we use the tools we build. It's nice when the product you support actually rocks
Ready to join?
Awesome. Hit that apply button, send us your details, and let's chat. We're excited to meet the next friendly face on our IT team!
Teamtailor is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, respected, and empowered to grow. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teamtailor AB
(org.nr 556936-6668), http://www.teamtailor.com Arbetsplats
Teamtailor Jobbnummer
9476603