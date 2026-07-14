IT Support Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Karlskrona
2026-07-14
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 6,000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.3 billion in 2024.www.nkt.com
Job description:Do you want to help build a modern, scalable IT support organization that enables a growing global business? As IT Support Manager at NKT, you will lead an engaged team and ensure that our IT services are stable, efficient and ready for the future. This is a key role in our digital transformation and in our mission to enable the green transition. Build and elevate onsite supportIn this role, you will be responsible for managing and developing a skilled onsite support team in Sweden and Denmark. You will promote engagement, teamwork and an environment where team members can thrive and develop.
You will also:
Maintain high service standards and deliver a satisfying experience for end users
Translate business needs into scalable support solutions
Implement ITIL processes, knowledge management and ongoing improvements.
Build solid relationships with senior management to ensure alignment and trust.
You will report to the Sr. Manager, Global IT Support. The role is based in Karlskrona with occasional travel.
Supportive manager for global onsite supportWe believe you are a structured, communicative and engaging leader who creates clarity, direction and motivation. You enjoy working in an international environment and are skilled at communicating with both technical teams and senior executives.
You collaborate effectively, solve challenges and have a continuous improvement mindset.
For this role, you should bring:
Several years of experience leading people and IT service delivery.
Solid understanding of ITIL and modern IT support practices.
Broad technical understanding
Experience with financial management and budget control.
Fluency in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
Shape a scalable, global support organizationNKT is committed to promoting a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Join a collaborative, international team where you will contribute to the future operating model of Global IT Support, work closely with leadership of IT Infrastructure Operations and grow your capabilities in ITIL, automation and service excellence. You'll gain broad exposure across countries and sites, own impactful initiatives and help secure a stable, modern IT environment that enables NKT's growth and the green transition. "As a leader in this role, your primary focus will be on inspiring and guiding a multi-site team while promoting collaboration across countries. Building and maintaining close and trusted business relationships with stakeholders, including senior management at various sites, will be essential to ensure alignment and trust. You will bring solid understanding of IT Infrastructure elements and a continuous improvement mindset to ensure service excellence, apply ITIL best practices to standardize processes and deliver operational excellence that supports NKT's global growth." says Hiring Manager, Jurgita Levandaviciute. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here! We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2nd of August. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, medical tests along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Profile description:Supportive manager for global onsite supportYou are a structured and engaged leader who inspires clarity and momentum. You share factual information in a clear manner with both executives and technical teams, creating robust relationships and ensuring alignment of expectations. You thrive in an international environment, solving challenges collaboratively and supporting continuous improvement. Your approach is creative and forward-thinking, emphasizing high service standards.
Required skills• Several years leading people and IT service delivery.• Solid knowledge of ITIL protocols and effective IT support methodologies.• Broad IT knowledge in Windows, Office 365, Cisco, networks, AD, security, cloud and ITSM.• Experience developing and executing Service Improvement Plans and Major Incident handling.• Experience with financial management and budget control in global setups.• Strong stakeholder management skills and ability to maintain productive business relationships with senior leaders across multiple sites. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7635-44313465". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10002757