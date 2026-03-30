IT Support Expert
Riverty Group Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Varberg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Varberg
2026-03-30
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Halmstad
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Riverty Group Sweden AB i Varberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Everyone's story matters. Come shape your story with us at Riverty.
But where does that take you?
To one of our 30 hybrid workspaces - designed for exchanging ideas, learning from others, and shaping the way we work. An international community of over 4,000 people, representing almost 80 nationalities across 11 countries. United by one mission: Combining empathy, advanced technology and data-driven insights to keep people and businesses in flow. With payments made for them. So that they don't have to worry about it.
And there's more: We are part of the family-owned Bertelsmann group. Established. Corporate. In a fast-paced industry. We enable flexible payments in various industries, simplifying the financial management of known brands and helping people repay debt to build financial confidence. In short: shaping FinTech.
We are looking for an IT Support Expert to join our team in Varberg
As an IT Support Expert in Riverty, you will be part of an international team and support the internal users in Varberg and also provide support to all colleagues across our other European offices. Your team members are spread out across different places, and your manager is at the office in Varberg.
What will be the challenge?
Respond to and resolve IT support requests, including hardware and software issues, in a timely and customer-focused manner.
Perform system troubleshooting and diagnostics to identify and resolve technical problems for end users.
Educate end users on best IT practices, address recurring issues, and guide the use of software and hardware.
Provide on-site support at our Varberg location, requiring a high level of travel flexibility.
Document support requests, solutions, and system configurations, contributing to a comprehensive knowledge base and supporting continuous improvement efforts.
Actively engaged in user management and IT hardware asset management.
What you need to succeed in the role:
You hold a degree in computer science, business informatics, or a similar field.
You have at least 2-3 years of relevant professional experience (working as an IT support, system administrator, etc.)
You have a comprehensive understanding of IT systems, technologies, servers, network components, telephony, and M365/MS Office.
You possess strong troubleshooting and diagnostic skills for hardware and software issues.
You are customer-oriented, communicative, and able to explain technical concepts understandably.
You are reliable, service-oriented, and pragmatic. You can drive your daily work independently, thrive on taking responsibility, and collaborate with an international team to achieve common goals.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English.
Equal Opportunity Employer Statement
We want to be a fair and inclusive employer. We value the diverse perspectives that a diverse workforce brings to the table. Therefore, we are actively looking for people who enrich our company through their identity, background and personal experiences, with or without a disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Riverty Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 556762-6766)
Smältgatan 1 (visa karta
)
432 32 VARBERG Jobbnummer
9827033