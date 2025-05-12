IT Specialist
2025-05-12
Matsmart is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We are looking for an IT Specialist to join our team in the fight against food waste. In this fast-paced role, you'll solve problems, support users across a variety of systems, and keep our IT operations running smoothly-from user support to device management.
What you'll do
Provide user support both on-site and remotely, using our ticketing system (Jira Service Management experience is a plus)
Troubleshoot and resolve issues on both PC and Mac devices
Perform basic network troubleshooting, including Wi-Fi issues
Handle printer setup and basic maintenance
Maintain password management systems (e.g., 1Password)
Manage and troubleshoot basic integrations, such as SSO
Support basic security tasks: patch management, triaging Microsoft Defender alerts, making sure users and devices are secured
Administer and support devices using Microsoft Intune
Manage users and groups in Entra ID (Azure AD)
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
At least 2-3 years in a similar IT support or administration role
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skillsCuriosity and a drive to improve systems, processes, and the user experience
Ability to communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical users
Experience in working with consultants, suppliers
A self-starter attitude with the ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks
Nice to have
Experience with Entra Conditional Access policies
Deep understanding of Intune policy management
Familiarity with Azure resource management
Experience working with Google Workspace (strong preference)
Ability to manage Slack workspaces
Knowledge of setting up and managing integrations (SSO, user/group provisioning)
Experience managing mobile plans, hardware procurement, and software licensing
Automation of IT tasks and workflows using tools like PowerShell, Python, or no-code platforms
What we offer
Competitive salary and benefits package
Opportunities for growth and professional development
Supportive and inclusive team environment
Modern tech stack and tools
Flexible work options (depending on role specifics) Matsmart offers a social and energizing workplace where creativity and ideas are more than welcome and appreciated. We like to explore, and encourage testing and learning, taking ownership and action. We strongly value collaboration and showing we care for one another. We win and lose together as one team.
Matsmart is growing. This means we offer being part of an exciting journey where we grow in terms of teams, new markets, new products and the development of the platform. Together we are building a successful and unique e-commerce company that is contributing to a more sustainable world.
