IT Specialist to our office in Gothenburg
Clinton Marine Survey was awarded one of Europe's top ten ocean tech companies in 2022. As we continue to take the marine survey industry forward, we are in the need of an IT Specialist to join the team at the Gothenburg office. If you have a passion for cloud solutions, network configurations and enjoy working both independently and collaborate with others - we want you in our team!
About us
Clinton Marine Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction for renewable energy, and more. At Clinton we offer opportunities for personal development in a dynamic environment. We are team of about 80 dedicated employees offering customized solutions for project specific requirements and client needs.
Visit our webpage: https://www.clinton.se/marine/
Visit our career-page: https://career.clinton.se/departments/clinton-marine-survey
Scope of work
As an IT Specialist at Clinton Marine Survey, you will play an important role in ensuring the ongoing operation of our IT infrastructure. You will be the go-to person for technical issues and troubleshooting but also participate in important task of constantly improving our IT solutions.
The scope of the position includes, but is not limited to:
• Identify, troubleshoot and investigate technical issues related to computers, systems and networks
• Managing cloud services such as Office 365, Dropbox, remote control, file synchronization across platforms, WAN and network monitoring
• Coordinate and carry through IT-projects to improve technical solutions together with colleagues and suppliers
• Install, configurate, and monitor IT systems
• Monitor and optimize WAN solutions such as Starlink, fiber, 4G/5G and VSAT.
• Perform traffic steering and shaping using VPN, bonding and policies
• Order, install and set up equipment for new employees and platforms.
• Monitoring and maintenance of IT equipment and infrastructure in office and platforms
• Perform first line support internally
• Stay updated on technical solutions available on the market in order to constantly improve our IT set-up both internally and externally.
The role is a full-time position located in our office in Frihamnen with walking distance to the city center and a spectacular view of the Gothenburg harbor.
The IT Specialist will report to the company's Survey & Technical Director and work close with inhouse users and external suppliers.
Who we are looking for
To succeed in the role as IT Specialist, you need to have a structured approach to ensure that the systems run smoothly. You look upon challenges as opportunities for improvement and provide creative solutions to issues that arise. You are also expected to proactively seek for areas of improvement to avoid the issue to occur in the first place. Teamwork is the heart of our success and therefore we value communication skills and a collaborative spirit.
Requirements:
• Minimum high school degree with specialization in IT/network
• Experience from managing cloud solutions and network configuration.
• Professional proficiency level in English and Swedish, spoken and written.
• EU citizenship or a valid EU work permit
• Support/troubleshooting of systems and applications in the Microsoft Office 365 package (Outlook, Teams, Excel, OneDrive)
• Windows 11, Windows server and macOS
• Support of PC, Mac and mobile devices
Merits (not mandatory):
• A higher education / vocational education in IT/network
• Relevant work experience from a similar role
• Technical knowledge in remote control
• Experience in file synchronization over WAN between platforms
• Support/troubleshooting of Dropbox, remote control systems, WANs
• Experience working in a 24/7 organization minimizing downtime and ensure adequate redundancy
Location: Office at Frihamnen 16B, Gothenburg.
Working time: fulltime, 40 hours a week
Our offers to you
At Clinton you become part of an experienced team who have fun together and build on each other's ideas. We offer a workplace for you to grow and to stay and believe that competence development should be a combination of gained experience from diverse projects together with courses, workshops and activities.
For this position we offer flexible working hours and a wide range of benefits such as a reduction of 40 work hours per year, a wellness benefit of 5000 SEK/year, occupational pension, access to our personnel benefit's portal, team activities and more.
Our recruitment process
The recruitment process consists of several evaluation steps to ensure a qualitative process. First a phone interview for us to learn more about your ambitions and for you to get to know Clinton and our offers better, followed by online tests and a competence-based interview with the department manager. The aim of the process is for you to learn about the content of the role and for us to evaluate if you have the right profile for the position. You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page: https://career.clinton.se/pages/our-recruitment-process-cms
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
The application will be open until the 31st of October 2023.
Candidate selection is ongoing, please hand in your application as soon as possible.
We are looking forward reading your application!
