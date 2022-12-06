IT Specialist
British American Tobacco Sweden AB
2022-12-06
BAT is evolving at pace - truly like no other organisation.
To achieve the ambition, we have set for ourselves, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to live our ethos every day. Come be a part of this journey!
BAT SWEDEN IS LOOKING FOR A N IT SPECIALIST
ROLE POSITIONING AND OBJECTIVES
British American Tobacco (BAT) are extending the IT team in our Malmö Snus factory with an IT specialist.
Our local team currently consists of 3 people/ roles: IT Service Level Manager, IT Business Analyst, and IT Support Engineer.
Our team are managing and supporting the office and factory in the Malmö factory, in close corporation with BAT's global IT teams and external partners.
F&L are currently on a journey to a more automated factory, starting with the implementation of a new SCADA system two years ago and BAT's global SAP system last year. During the next 11/2 year we will implement Track & Trace, followed by a factory MES system. Furthermore, do we have an enhancement of our network security in the pipeline.
We are extending the team to be able to support the upcoming projects and the subsequent support of the same.
THE WORKPLACE
The workplace is at Stenåldersgatan 23 in Malmö. It consists of a factory that runs 24x7 and an office area. Normal working hours are Mon-Fri 8:00-16:00 but are flexible to some extent.
WHAT YOU WILL BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR
Managing and supporting our IT Infrastructure in the office and factory in Malmö.
Managing and supporting equipment in the factory shop floor. This can be handheld scanners, label printers, custom built applications, etc.
Participate in/lead projects involving IT infrastructure and applications.
Managing a variety of routers, firewalls, switches, and wireless LAN controllers. Our network infrastructure is delivered and supported by global vendors. You will therefore work closely with these companies.
Together with our global team, provide and maintain safe, secure, performant and reliable Server and Network environments, enabling the delivery of business objectives and goals.
Proactively identifying, recommending, and improving ways of working in deployment of Servers and Networks, supporting, and delivering continuous service improvements across IT, the business and end users.
In collaboration with a global vendor, manage more than 75 Windows servers running in a redundant VMware environment.
CAN THIS BE YOUR FUTURE ROLE?
Do you have strong communication skills and love to learn new things?
Do you have an innovative, curious, and problem-solving mindset?
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
This is a great opportunity for an ambitious individual, keen to join a truly global organization. The ideal candidate will have:
• 2 years' experience of working in a global environment
• 2 years' IT experience in an automated production/factory environment
High level of fluency in both Swedish and English
A good understanding and experience in SAP, MES, SCADA and similar
A good understanding and experience in Network Security and Wireless Networks
A good understanding and experience in Windows Servers and Application Support
Experience in effectively managing a range of tasks and priorities
Good Self-Management skills
Good communication & Interpersonal skills and an ability to collaborate in both the technical and Business arena
Confidence and resilience
WE ARE BAT
At BAT we are committed to our Purpose of creating A Better Tomorrow. This is what drives our people and our passion for innovation. See what is possible for you at BAT.
Global Top Employer with 53,000 BAT people across more than 180 markets
Brands sold in over 200 markets, made in 44 factories in 42 countries
Newly established Tech Hubs building world-class capabilities for innovation in 4 strategic locations
Diversity leader in the Financial Times and International Women's Day Best Practice winner
Seal Award winner - one of 50 most sustainable companies
BELONGING, ACHIEVING, TOGETHER
Collaboration, diversity, and teamwork underpin everything we do here at BAT. We know that collaborating with colleagues from different backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals. Come bring your difference! Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
